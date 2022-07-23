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Ch.10 - Structure and Synthesis of Alcohols
Wade - Organic Chemistry 9th Edition
Wade9th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213728Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksWade 9th EditionCh.10 - Structure and Synthesis of AlcoholsProblem 3a
Chapter 10, Problem 3a

For each molecular formula, draw all the possible constitutional isomers of alcohols with that formula. Give the IUPAC name for each alcohol.
(a) C3H8O

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of constitutional isomers. Constitutional isomers are compounds with the same molecular formula but different connectivity of atoms. For alcohols, the functional group is the hydroxyl (-OH) group, which must be attached to a carbon atom.
Step 2: For part (a) C3H8O, identify the possible carbon skeletons (straight chain or branched) and systematically place the hydroxyl group on different carbons. Ensure you do not repeat structures that are identical. Name each structure using IUPAC nomenclature rules.
Step 3: For part (b) C4H10O, follow the same process as in part (a). Consider all possible carbon skeletons (straight chain and branched) and place the hydroxyl group on different carbons. Verify that each structure is unique and name them using IUPAC rules.
Step 4: For part (c) C3H6O, note that the molecular formula suggests the presence of unsaturation (double bond or ring structure). Explore all possible carbon skeletons with a hydroxyl group and/or double bond, ensuring the formula is satisfied. Name each structure using IUPAC nomenclature.
Step 5: For part (d) C3H4O, recognize that the molecular formula indicates a higher degree of unsaturation (double bonds or rings). Systematically construct all possible structures with a hydroxyl group and/or multiple bonds, ensuring the formula is satisfied. Name each structure using IUPAC rules.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Constitutional Isomers

Constitutional isomers are compounds that have the same molecular formula but differ in the connectivity of their atoms. This means that the arrangement of atoms in the molecule varies, leading to different structural forms. Understanding constitutional isomers is crucial for identifying all possible structures for a given molecular formula, especially in organic compounds like alcohols.
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IUPAC Nomenclature

IUPAC nomenclature is a systematic method for naming organic chemical compounds. It provides a set of rules to derive the names based on the structure of the molecule, including the longest carbon chain, functional groups, and their positions. Mastery of IUPAC naming is essential for accurately identifying and communicating the identity of alcohols and their isomers.
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Functional Groups

Functional groups are specific groups of atoms within molecules that are responsible for the characteristic chemical reactions of those molecules. In the case of alcohols, the hydroxyl group (-OH) is the functional group that defines their properties. Recognizing functional groups is vital for predicting the behavior of compounds and for distinguishing between different types of isomers.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

For each molecular formula, draw all the possible constitutional isomers of alcohols with that formula. Give the IUPAC name for each alcohol.

(c) C3H6O

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Textbook Question

For each molecular formula, draw all the possible constitutional isomers of alcohols with that formula. Give the IUPAC name for each alcohol.

(b) C4H10O

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Textbook Question

For each molecular formula, draw all the possible constitutional isomers of alcohols with that formula. Give the IUPAC name for each alcohol.

(d) C3H4O

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Textbook Question

Give both the IUPAC name and the common name for each alcohol.

(a) CH3CH2CH(OH)CH3

(b)

(c)

(d) (CH3)2CHCH2CH2OH

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