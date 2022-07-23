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Ch.10 - Structure and Synthesis of Alcohols
Wade - Organic Chemistry 9th Edition
Wade9th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213728Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksWade 9th EditionCh.10 - Structure and Synthesis of AlcoholsProblem 51a-d
Chapter 10, Problem 51a-d

Propose structures for intermediates and products (A) through (D)
Flowchart illustrating chemical reactions and proposed structures for intermediates and products labeled A through K.

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Step 1: Analyze the reaction sequence starting with 1-bromobutane. The first reaction involves KOH and H2O, which likely leads to an elimination reaction forming an alkene (A). This is a dehydrohalogenation reaction.
Step 2: The second step involves sodium (Na), which suggests the formation of a sodium alkoxide intermediate (B). This is typically achieved by reacting the alkene with sodium metal.
Step 3: The third step involves reacting the sodium alkoxide (B) with ethyl bromide (CH3CH2Br). This is an SN2 reaction, leading to the formation of an ether (C).
Step 4: The reaction with Mg and ether converts 1-bromobutane into a Grignard reagent (D). Grignard reagents are highly reactive organomagnesium compounds used in nucleophilic addition reactions.
Step 5: The Grignard reagent (D) reacts with CH3(CH2)3CHO in the presence of H3O+ to form an alcohol (E). This is a nucleophilic addition reaction where the Grignard reagent attacks the carbonyl group of the aldehyde.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Reaction Mechanisms

Understanding reaction mechanisms is crucial in organic chemistry as they describe the step-by-step process by which reactants transform into products. This includes identifying intermediates, which are transient species formed during the reaction. A clear grasp of mechanisms helps predict the structure of intermediates and products based on the starting materials and the conditions of the reaction.
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Functional Groups

Functional groups are specific groups of atoms within molecules that are responsible for the characteristic chemical reactions of those molecules. Recognizing functional groups is essential for predicting how compounds will behave in reactions, as they dictate the reactivity and properties of the molecules involved. This knowledge aids in proposing accurate structures for intermediates and products.
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Stereochemistry

Stereochemistry involves the study of the spatial arrangement of atoms in molecules and how this affects their chemical behavior. It is important for understanding isomerism, where compounds with the same molecular formula can have different structures and properties. In proposing structures for intermediates and products, considering stereochemistry ensures that the correct three-dimensional configurations are represented, which can significantly influence reactivity and interactions.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Determine the structures of compounds A through G, including stereochemistry where appropriate.

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Textbook Question

Propose structures for intermediates and products (A) through (D).

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Textbook Question

Propose structures for intermediates and products (F) through (G)

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Textbook Question

Devise a synthesis for each compound, starting with methylenecyclohexane and any other reagents you need.

a. 1-methylcyclohexanol

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Textbook Question

Many hunting dogs enjoy standing nose-to-nose with a skunk while barking furiously, oblivious to the skunk spray directed toward them. One moderately effective way of lessening the amount of odor is to wash the dog in a bath containing dilute hydrogen peroxide, sodium bicarbonate, and some mild dish detergent. Use chemical reactions to describe how this mixture helps to remove the skunk spray from the dog. The two major components of skunk oil are 3-methylbutane-1-thiol and but-2-ene-1-thiol.

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Textbook Question

Devise a synthesis for each compound, starting with methylenecyclohexane and any other reagents you need.

b. cyclohexylmethanol

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