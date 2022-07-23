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Ch.10 - Structure and Synthesis of Alcohols
Wade - Organic Chemistry 9th Edition
Wade9th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213728Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksWade 9th EditionCh.10 - Structure and Synthesis of AlcoholsProblem 51a-d
Chapter 10, Problem 51a-d

Propose structures for intermediates and products (A) through (D).
Flowchart illustrating chemical reactions and proposed structures for intermediates and products labeled A through K.

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Step 1: Begin with 1-bromobutane. React it with KOH and H2O to perform an elimination reaction, forming but-1-ene (A). This reaction removes the bromine atom and introduces a double bond.
Step 2: Treat but-1-ene (A) with sodium metal (Na). This reaction generates a sodium alkoxide intermediate (B), which is highly reactive.
Step 3: React intermediate (B) with ethyl bromide (CH3CH2Br) to perform an alkylation reaction, forming pentane (C). This step involves the nucleophilic substitution of the bromine atom in ethyl bromide.
Step 4: React 1-bromobutane with magnesium in ether to form a Grignard reagent (D). This reagent is highly nucleophilic and can react with aldehydes or ketones.
Step 5: Use the Grignard reagent (D) to react with CH3(CH2)3CHO (butanal) in the presence of H3O+ to form a secondary alcohol (E). This reaction involves nucleophilic addition of the Grignard reagent to the carbonyl group of butanal.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Reaction Mechanisms

Understanding reaction mechanisms is crucial in organic chemistry as they describe the step-by-step process by which reactants transform into products. This includes identifying intermediates, transition states, and the movement of electrons. A clear grasp of mechanisms helps predict the structure of intermediates and products based on the starting materials and conditions.
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Functional Groups

Functional groups are specific groups of atoms within molecules that are responsible for the characteristic chemical reactions of those molecules. Recognizing functional groups is essential for predicting how compounds will behave in reactions, as they dictate the reactivity and properties of the organic molecules involved in the proposed structures.
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Stereochemistry

Stereochemistry involves the study of the spatial arrangement of atoms in molecules and how this affects their chemical behavior. It is important for understanding isomerism, including enantiomers and diastereomers, which can have vastly different properties. In proposing structures for intermediates and products, considering stereochemistry ensures accurate representation of the molecules' three-dimensional shapes.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Determine the structures of compounds A through G, including stereochemistry where appropriate.

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Textbook Question

Propose structures for intermediates and products (A) through (D)

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Textbook Question

Propose structures for intermediates and products (F) through (G)

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Textbook Question

Grignard reagents react slowly with oxetane to produce primary alcohols. Propose a mechanism for this reaction, and suggest why oxetane reacts with Grignard reagents even though most ethers do not.

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Textbook Question

Devise a synthesis for each compound, starting with methylenecyclohexane and any other reagents you need.

a. 1-methylcyclohexanol

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Textbook Question

Many hunting dogs enjoy standing nose-to-nose with a skunk while barking furiously, oblivious to the skunk spray directed toward them. One moderately effective way of lessening the amount of odor is to wash the dog in a bath containing dilute hydrogen peroxide, sodium bicarbonate, and some mild dish detergent. Use chemical reactions to describe how this mixture helps to remove the skunk spray from the dog. The two major components of skunk oil are 3-methylbutane-1-thiol and but-2-ene-1-thiol.

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