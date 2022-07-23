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Ch.11 - Reactions of Alcohols
Wade - Organic Chemistry 9th Edition
Wade9th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213728Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksWade 9th EditionCh.11 - Reactions of AlcoholsProblem 38d
Chapter 11, Problem 38d

Develop syntheses for the following compounds. As starting materials, you may use cyclopentanol, alcohols containing no more than four carbon atoms, and any common reagents and solvents.
(d)

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1
Step 1: Begin with cyclopentanol as the starting material. Convert cyclopentanol into cyclopentyl bromide using phosphorus tribromide (PBr₃) as the reagent. This reaction replaces the hydroxyl group (-OH) with a bromine atom (-Br).
Step 2: Perform a Grignard reaction to introduce the tertiary carbon structure. React cyclopentyl bromide with magnesium in dry ether to form cyclopentyl magnesium bromide, a Grignard reagent.
Step 3: Prepare acetone (CH₃COCH₃) as the electrophile. React the cyclopentyl magnesium bromide with acetone to form a tertiary alcohol intermediate. This step involves nucleophilic attack by the Grignard reagent on the carbonyl group of acetone.
Step 4: Methylate the tertiary alcohol to form the desired ether. Use a methylating agent such as dimethyl sulfate (DMS) or methyl iodide (CH₃I) in the presence of a base like potassium carbonate (K₂CO₃) to replace the hydroxyl group with a methoxy group (-OCH₃).
Step 5: Verify the structure of the final product, ensuring it matches the target compound shown in the image. The final compound should have a cyclopentyl group attached to a tertiary carbon with a methyl group and a methoxy group.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Functional Groups

Functional groups are specific groups of atoms within molecules that are responsible for the characteristic chemical reactions of those molecules. In the given compound, the presence of an alkoxy group (–OCH3) indicates that it is an ether, which can influence the reactivity and properties of the compound. Understanding functional groups is essential for predicting how the compound will behave in chemical reactions.
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Synthesis Strategies

Synthesis strategies involve the methods and pathways used to construct complex organic molecules from simpler starting materials. In this case, the synthesis of the compound from cyclopentanol and other alcohols requires knowledge of various reactions, such as ether formation or alkylation. Familiarity with these strategies allows chemists to design efficient routes to desired compounds.
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Reagents and Solvents

Reagents and solvents play a crucial role in organic synthesis, as they can influence the reaction mechanism and the yield of the desired product. Common reagents may include acids, bases, or catalysts that facilitate the transformation of starting materials. Understanding the properties and roles of these substances is vital for successfully carrying out the synthesis of the target compound.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Develop syntheses for the following compounds. As starting materials, you may use cyclopentanol, alcohols containing no more than four carbon atoms, and any common reagents and solvents.

(f)

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Textbook Question

Develop syntheses for the following compounds. As starting materials, you may use cyclopentanol, alcohols containing no more than four carbon atoms, and any common reagents and solvents.

(b) 1-chloro-1-ethylcyclopentane

1055
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Textbook Question

Develop syntheses for the following compounds. As starting materials, you may use cyclopentanol, alcohols containing no more than four carbon atoms, and any common reagents and solvents.

(c)

1144
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Textbook Question

Develop syntheses for the following compounds. As starting materials, you may use cyclopentanol, alcohols containing no more than four carbon atoms, and any common reagents and solvents.

(e)

691
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Textbook Question

Develop syntheses for the following compounds. As starting materials, you may use cyclopentanol, alcohols containing no more than four carbon atoms, and any common reagents and solvents.

(a) trans-cyclopentane-1,2-diol

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Textbook Question

Predict the major products of the following reactions, including stereochemistry where appropriate.

(a) (R)-butan-2-ol + TsCl in pyridine

(b) (S)-2-butyl tosylate + NaBr

692
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