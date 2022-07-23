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Ch.11 - Reactions of Alcohols
Wade - Organic Chemistry 9th Edition
Wade9th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213728Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksWade 9th EditionCh.11 - Reactions of AlcoholsProblem 38c
Chapter 11, Problem 38c

Develop syntheses for the following compounds. As starting materials, you may use cyclopentanol, alcohols containing no more than four carbon atoms, and any common reagents and solvents.
(c)

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1
Step 1: Analyze the target molecule. The compound contains a cyclopentane ring attached to a tertiary carbon with two ethyl groups, one ethoxy group, and a vinyl group. This suggests the need for a tertiary carbon center and functional group transformations.
Step 2: Start with cyclopentanol as the base material. Convert cyclopentanol to cyclopentyl bromide using PBr₃ (phosphorus tribromide) to introduce a good leaving group for subsequent reactions.
Step 3: Perform a Grignard reaction. React cyclopentyl bromide with ethyl magnesium bromide (EtMgBr) to form a cyclopentyl-ethyl intermediate. This step introduces one ethyl group to the cyclopentane ring.
Step 4: Introduce the second ethyl group and the vinyl group. Use a Friedel-Crafts alkylation reaction with ethyl chloride and vinyl chloride in the presence of AlCl₃ as a catalyst to attach these groups to the tertiary carbon center.
Step 5: Add the ethoxy group. React the tertiary carbon intermediate with sodium ethoxide (NaOEt) in ethanol to replace the remaining hydrogen on the tertiary carbon with an ethoxy group, completing the synthesis of the target molecule.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Synthesis of Organic Compounds

Organic synthesis involves the construction of complex organic molecules from simpler ones. This process often requires a series of chemical reactions, utilizing various reagents and conditions to achieve the desired product. Understanding the reactivity of functional groups and the mechanisms of reactions is crucial for designing effective synthetic pathways.
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Functional Groups

Functional groups are specific groups of atoms within molecules that are responsible for the characteristic chemical reactions of those molecules. In the context of the question, recognizing the functional groups present in cyclopentanol and the target compound is essential for determining the appropriate reagents and reaction conditions needed for synthesis.
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Reagents and Solvents in Organic Chemistry

Reagents are substances used to cause a chemical reaction, while solvents are the mediums in which reactions occur. The choice of reagents and solvents can significantly influence the outcome of a reaction, including yield and selectivity. Familiarity with common reagents and their roles in organic transformations is vital for successful synthesis.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Develop syntheses for the following compounds. As starting materials, you may use cyclopentanol, alcohols containing no more than four carbon atoms, and any common reagents and solvents.

(f)

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Textbook Question

Develop syntheses for the following compounds. As starting materials, you may use cyclopentanol, alcohols containing no more than four carbon atoms, and any common reagents and solvents.

(d)

617
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Textbook Question

To practice working through the early parts of a multistep synthesis, devise syntheses of

(b) 3-ethylpentan-2-one from compounds containing no more than three carbon atoms.

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Textbook Question

Develop syntheses for the following compounds. As starting materials, you may use cyclopentanol, alcohols containing no more than four carbon atoms, and any common reagents and solvents.

(b) 1-chloro-1-ethylcyclopentane

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Textbook Question

Develop syntheses for the following compounds. As starting materials, you may use cyclopentanol, alcohols containing no more than four carbon atoms, and any common reagents and solvents.

(e)

691
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Textbook Question

Develop syntheses for the following compounds. As starting materials, you may use cyclopentanol, alcohols containing no more than four carbon atoms, and any common reagents and solvents.

(a) trans-cyclopentane-1,2-diol

1045
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