Develop syntheses for the following compounds. As starting materials, you may use cyclopentanol, alcohols containing no more than four carbon atoms, and any common reagents and solvents.
(d)
Develop syntheses for the following compounds. As starting materials, you may use cyclopentanol, alcohols containing no more than four carbon atoms, and any common reagents and solvents.
(d)
To practice working through the early parts of a multistep synthesis, devise syntheses of
(b) 3-ethylpentan-2-one from compounds containing no more than three carbon atoms.
To practice working through the early parts of a multistep synthesis, devise syntheses of
(a) pentan-3-one from alcohols containing no more than three carbon atoms.
Develop syntheses for the following compounds. As starting materials, you may use cyclopentanol, alcohols containing no more than four carbon atoms, and any common reagents and solvents.
(c)
Develop syntheses for the following compounds. As starting materials, you may use cyclopentanol, alcohols containing no more than four carbon atoms, and any common reagents and solvents.
(e)
Develop syntheses for the following compounds. As starting materials, you may use cyclopentanol, alcohols containing no more than four carbon atoms, and any common reagents and solvents.
(a) trans-cyclopentane-1,2-diol