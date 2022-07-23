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Ch.11 - Reactions of Alcohols
Wade - Organic Chemistry 9th Edition
Wade9th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213728Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksWade 9th EditionCh.11 - Reactions of AlcoholsProblem 38b
Chapter 11, Problem 38b

Develop syntheses for the following compounds. As starting materials, you may use cyclopentanol, alcohols containing no more than four carbon atoms, and any common reagents and solvents.
(b) 1-chloro-1-ethylcyclopentane

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Begin with cyclopentanol as the starting material. Convert cyclopentanol to cyclopentyl bromide using phosphorus tribromide (PBr₃) as the reagent. This reaction replaces the hydroxyl group (-OH) with a bromine atom (-Br).
Step 2: Perform a Grignard reaction to introduce the ethyl group. React cyclopentyl bromide with magnesium (Mg) in dry ether to form cyclopentyl magnesium bromide, a Grignard reagent.
Step 3: React the Grignard reagent (cyclopentyl magnesium bromide) with ethyl bromide (CH₃CH₂Br). This reaction will couple the ethyl group to the cyclopentyl structure, forming 1-ethylcyclopentane.
Step 4: Introduce the chlorine atom at the 1-position. React 1-ethylcyclopentane with chlorine gas (Cl₂) in the presence of UV light or heat. This will result in a free radical halogenation, selectively forming 1-chloro-1-ethylcyclopentane.
Step 5: Purify the product using standard organic purification techniques, such as distillation or recrystallization, to isolate 1-chloro-1-ethylcyclopentane.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Nucleophilic Substitution

Nucleophilic substitution is a fundamental reaction in organic chemistry where a nucleophile replaces a leaving group in a molecule. This process is crucial for synthesizing compounds like 1-chloro-1-ethylcyclopentane, as it allows for the introduction of new functional groups. Understanding the mechanisms (SN1 and SN2) helps predict the reaction pathway and the conditions required for successful synthesis.
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Nucleophiles and Electrophiles can react in Substitution Reactions.

Reactivity of Alcohols

Alcohols are versatile starting materials in organic synthesis due to their ability to undergo various reactions, including dehydration and substitution. In the context of synthesizing 1-chloro-1-ethylcyclopentane, alcohols can be converted into alkyl halides through reactions with reagents like thionyl chloride or phosphorus tribromide. Recognizing the reactivity patterns of different alcohols is essential for selecting appropriate starting materials.
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Cyclopentane Derivatives

Cyclopentane derivatives, such as 1-chloro-1-ethylcyclopentane, are compounds where cyclopentane serves as a core structure with various substituents. Understanding the properties and reactivity of cyclopentane and its derivatives is vital for designing synthetic routes. The steric and electronic effects of substituents influence the stability and reactivity of these compounds, guiding the choice of reagents and conditions in synthesis.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Develop syntheses for the following compounds. As starting materials, you may use cyclopentanol, alcohols containing no more than four carbon atoms, and any common reagents and solvents.

(d)

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Textbook Question

To practice working through the early parts of a multistep synthesis, devise syntheses of

(b) 3-ethylpentan-2-one from compounds containing no more than three carbon atoms.

1124
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Textbook Question

To practice working through the early parts of a multistep synthesis, devise syntheses of

(a) pentan-3-one from alcohols containing no more than three carbon atoms.

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Textbook Question

Develop syntheses for the following compounds. As starting materials, you may use cyclopentanol, alcohols containing no more than four carbon atoms, and any common reagents and solvents.

(c)

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Textbook Question

Develop syntheses for the following compounds. As starting materials, you may use cyclopentanol, alcohols containing no more than four carbon atoms, and any common reagents and solvents.

(e)

691
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Textbook Question

Develop syntheses for the following compounds. As starting materials, you may use cyclopentanol, alcohols containing no more than four carbon atoms, and any common reagents and solvents.

(a) trans-cyclopentane-1,2-diol

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