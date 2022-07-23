Textbook Question
Starting from toluene, propose a synthesis of this trisubstituted benzene.
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Starting from toluene, propose a synthesis of this trisubstituted benzene.
Predict the major products formed when benzene reacts (just once) with the following reagents.
a. tert-butyl bromide, AlCl3
b. 1-chlorobutane, AlCl3
Predict the site(s) of electrophilic attack on these compounds.
Predict the products.
Predict the major products formed when benzene reacts (just once) with the following reagents.
c. isobutyl alcohol + BF3
To synthesize m-ethylbenzenesulfonic acid, a student attempted the Friedel–Crafts alkylation of benzenesulfonic acid with bromoethane. Do you predict that this reaction was successful? If not, propose an alternative synthesis.