Directing Effects of Substituents

Substituents on an aromatic ring influence the position where new substituents can be added through EAS. Activating groups, such as -OH or -NH2, direct incoming electrophiles to the ortho and para positions, while deactivating groups, like -NO2 or -Cl, typically direct to the meta position. Recognizing these directing effects is vital for planning the synthetic sequence to achieve the desired trisubstituted benzene compound.