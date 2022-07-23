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Ch. 17 - Reactions of Aromatic Compounds
Wade - Organic Chemistry 9th Edition
Wade9th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213728Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksWade 9th EditionCh. 17 - Reactions of Aromatic CompoundsProblem 25
Chapter 17, Problem 25

What products would you expect from the following reactions?
(a)
(b)

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1
Analyze the reactants and reaction conditions for each part (a) and (b). Identify the functional groups present in the reactants and the type of reaction (e.g., substitution, elimination, addition, etc.).
For part (a), determine the mechanism of the reaction based on the reagents and conditions provided. For example, if a strong nucleophile is present, consider a nucleophilic substitution (SN1 or SN2) or elimination (E1 or E2) pathway.
Write the step-by-step mechanism for part (a), showing how the reactants transform into the products. Use curved arrows to indicate the movement of electrons and ensure all intermediates are accounted for.
For part (b), repeat the process: identify the reaction type and mechanism based on the reactants and conditions. Consider factors such as the presence of catalysts, heat, or specific reagents that might favor a particular pathway.
Draw the final products for both (a) and (b), ensuring that all stereochemistry, regiochemistry, and functional group transformations are correctly represented. Double-check the stability of the products and intermediates to confirm the plausibility of the reaction pathways.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Reaction Mechanisms

Understanding reaction mechanisms is crucial in organic chemistry as they describe the step-by-step process by which reactants transform into products. This includes identifying intermediates, transition states, and the movement of electrons. Familiarity with mechanisms helps predict the products of reactions based on the types of reactants and conditions involved.
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Functional Groups

Functional groups are specific groups of atoms within molecules that are responsible for the characteristic chemical reactions of those molecules. Recognizing functional groups allows chemists to predict how different compounds will react and what products will form. Common functional groups include alcohols, carboxylic acids, and amines, each influencing reactivity and product formation.
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Reagents and Conditions

The choice of reagents and reaction conditions (such as temperature, pressure, and solvent) significantly affects the outcome of organic reactions. Different reagents can lead to various pathways and products, while specific conditions can favor certain reactions over others. Understanding how these factors interact is essential for predicting the products of organic reactions.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

What products would you expect from the following reactions?

(a)

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Textbook Question

Propose mechanisms and show the expected products of the following reactions.

(a) 2,4-dinitrochlorobenzene + sodium methoxide (NaOCH3)

(b) 2,4-dimethylchlorobenzene + sodium hydroxide, 350 °C

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Textbook Question

What organocuprate reagent would you use for the following substitutions?

(a)

(b)

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Textbook Question

The highly reactive triple bond of benzyne is a powerful dienophile. Predict the product of the Diels–Alder reaction of benzyne (from chlorobenzene and NaOH, heated) with cyclopentadiene.

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Textbook Question

Propose mechanisms and show the expected products of the following reactions.

(c) p-nitrobromobenzene + methylamine (CH3–NH2)

(d) 2,4-dinitrochlorobenzene + excess hydrazine (H2N–NH2)

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Textbook Question

What products would you expect from the following reactions?

(b)

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