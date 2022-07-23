What products would you expect from the following reactions?
(a)
What products would you expect from the following reactions?
(a)
Propose mechanisms and show the expected products of the following reactions.
(a) 2,4-dinitrochlorobenzene + sodium methoxide (NaOCH3)
(b) 2,4-dimethylchlorobenzene + sodium hydroxide, 350 °C
What organocuprate reagent would you use for the following substitutions?
(a)
(b)
The highly reactive triple bond of benzyne is a powerful dienophile. Predict the product of the Diels–Alder reaction of benzyne (from chlorobenzene and NaOH, heated) with cyclopentadiene.
Propose mechanisms and show the expected products of the following reactions.
(c) p-nitrobromobenzene + methylamine (CH3–NH2)
(d) 2,4-dinitrochlorobenzene + excess hydrazine (H2N–NH2)
What products would you expect from the following reactions?
(b)