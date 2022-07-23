Textbook Question
Predict the major products formed when benzene reacts (just once) with the following reagents.
a. tert-butyl bromide, AlCl3
b. 1-chlorobutane, AlCl3
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Predict the major products formed when benzene reacts (just once) with the following reagents.
a. tert-butyl bromide, AlCl3
b. 1-chlorobutane, AlCl3
Propose a synthetic sequence of this trisubstituted benzene starting from toluene.
Predict the products.
Predict the major products formed when benzene reacts (just once) with the following reagents.
c. isobutyl alcohol + BF3
To synthesize m-ethylbenzenesulfonic acid, a student attempted the Friedel–Crafts alkylation of benzenesulfonic acid with bromoethane. Do you predict that this reaction was successful? If not, propose an alternative synthesis.
Predict the major products formed when benzene reacts (just once) with the following reagents.
d. bromine + a nail