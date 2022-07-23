Electrophilic Aromatic Substitution (EAS)

Electrophilic Aromatic Substitution is a fundamental reaction in organic chemistry where an electrophile replaces a hydrogen atom on an aromatic ring. This reaction is crucial for synthesizing substituted aromatic compounds, such as the trisubstituted benzene in the question. Understanding the mechanism of EAS, including the role of activating and deactivating groups, is essential for predicting the outcomes of reactions starting from toluene.