Textbook Question
What products would you expect from the following Suzuki coupling reactions?
(a)
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What products would you expect from the following Suzuki coupling reactions?
(a)
What organocuprate reagent would you use for the following substitutions?
(a)
(b)
What substituted alkene would you use in the Heck reaction to make the following products?
(a)
(b)
What products would you expect from the following reactions?
(a)
(b)
The highly reactive triple bond of benzyne is a powerful dienophile. Predict the product of the Diels–Alder reaction of benzyne (from chlorobenzene and NaOH, heated) with cyclopentadiene.
What products would you expect from the following reactions?
(b)