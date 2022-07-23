Step 2: For reaction (a), identify the reactants: the aryl bromide (4-bromoacetophenone) and the alkene (isobutylene). The palladium catalyst (PdCl2) facilitates the coupling of the aryl bromide with the alkene, forming a new C-C bond. The regioselectivity of the Heck reaction typically favors the formation of the product where the alkene adds to the less sterically hindered position of the aryl group.