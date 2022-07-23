Stereochemistry in Substitution Reactions

Stereochemistry refers to the spatial arrangement of atoms in molecules and is critical in substitution reactions. In SN2 reactions, the nucleophile attacks from the opposite side of the leaving group, leading to inversion of configuration at the chiral center. In contrast, SN1 reactions can lead to racemic mixtures due to the planar nature of the carbocation intermediate. Recognizing the stereochemical implications is essential for predicting the products of reactions involving organocuprates.