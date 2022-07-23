Textbook Question
What products would you expect from the following reactions?
(a)
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What products would you expect from the following reactions?
(a)
What substituted alkene would you use in the Heck reaction to make the following products?
(a)
(b)
What products would you expect from the following reactions?
(a)
(b)
The highly reactive triple bond of benzyne is a powerful dienophile. Predict the product of the Diels–Alder reaction of benzyne (from chlorobenzene and NaOH, heated) with cyclopentadiene.
Propose mechanisms and show the expected products of the following reactions.
(c) p-nitrobromobenzene + methylamine (CH3–NH2)
(d) 2,4-dinitrochlorobenzene + excess hydrazine (H2N–NH2)
What products would you expect from the following reactions?
(b)