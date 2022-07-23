Textbook Question
Predict the products of the following reactions.
(e) product of (c) + DIBAL-H, then hydrolysis
817
views
Predict the products of the following reactions.
(e) product of (c) + DIBAL-H, then hydrolysis
Show how you would accomplish the following synthetic
conversions by adding an organolithium reagent to an acid.
(c) pentanoic acid → heptan-3-one
Show how you would accomplish the following synthetic conversions by adding an organolithium reagent to an acid.
(b)
Predict the products of the following reactions.
(c) benzyl bromide + sodium cyanide
Show how you would accomplish the following synthetic conversions by adding an organolithium reagent to an acid.
(a)
Predict the products of the following reactions.
(d) product of (c) + cyclopentylmagnesium bromide, then acidic hydrolysis