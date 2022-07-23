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Ch. 18 - Ketones and Aldehydes
Wade - Organic Chemistry 9th Edition
Wade9th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213728Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksWade 9th EditionCh. 18 - Ketones and AldehydesProblem 49h
Chapter 18, Problem 49h

For each compound,
1. name the functional group.
2. show what compound(s) result from complete hydrolysis.
(h) Chemical structure of a cyclic compound with a double bond and an amine functional group (NNH2).

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the functional group in the compound. The structure contains a hydrazone functional group, which is characterized by the presence of a C=N-NH2 bond.
Step 2: Understand the concept of hydrolysis. Hydrolysis involves breaking chemical bonds using water, typically resulting in the cleavage of the functional group and formation of simpler compounds.
Step 3: Predict the products of hydrolysis. For hydrazones, hydrolysis typically breaks the C=N bond, leading to the formation of the parent carbonyl compound (a ketone or aldehyde) and hydrazine (NH2-NH2).
Step 4: Analyze the given structure. The cyclic structure indicates that the parent carbonyl compound is cyclopentanone, as the hydrazone is derived from this ketone.
Step 5: Write the expected products. The complete hydrolysis of the given compound will yield cyclopentanone and hydrazine (NH2-NH2).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Functional Groups

Functional groups are specific groups of atoms within molecules that are responsible for the characteristic chemical reactions of those molecules. They determine the properties and reactivity of organic compounds. Common functional groups include hydroxyl (-OH), carboxyl (-COOH), and amine (-NH2), each imparting distinct behaviors to the compounds they are part of.
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Hydrolysis

Hydrolysis is a chemical reaction in which water is used to break down a compound. In organic chemistry, it often involves the cleavage of bonds in larger molecules, resulting in the formation of smaller molecules or functional groups. Complete hydrolysis typically refers to the full breakdown of a compound into its constituent parts, such as converting esters into acids and alcohols.
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Naming Organic Compounds

Naming organic compounds follows specific rules set by the International Union of Pure and Applied Chemistry (IUPAC). This systematic approach includes identifying the longest carbon chain, naming the functional groups, and assigning locants to indicate the position of substituents. Proper naming is essential for clear communication in chemistry, ensuring that each compound can be accurately identified and understood.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Propose mechanisms for the following reactions.

(a)

729
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Textbook Question

For each compound,

1. name the functional group.

2. show what compound(s) result from complete hydrolysis.

(d)

729
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Textbook Question

For each compound,

1. name the functional group.

2. show what compound(s) result from complete hydrolysis.

(e)

575
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Textbook Question

Propose mechanisms for the following reactions.

(b)

594
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Textbook Question

Propose mechanisms for the following reactions.

(c)

883
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Textbook Question

For each compound,

1. name the functional group.

2. show what compound(s) result from complete hydrolysis.

(g)

587
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