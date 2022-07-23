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Ch. 18 - Ketones and Aldehydes
Wade - Organic Chemistry 9th Edition
Wade9th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213728Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksWade 9th EditionCh. 18 - Ketones and AldehydesProblem 49e
Chapter 18, Problem 49e

For each compound,
1. name the functional group.
2. show what compound(s) result from complete hydrolysis.
(e) Chemical structure of an acetal with a six-membered ring and two oxygen atoms, indicating functional groups and hydrolysis products.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the functional group in the compound. The structure contains a cyclic ester functional group, which is known as a lactone. Lactones are cyclic esters formed by the intramolecular reaction of a hydroxy acid.
Step 2: Understand the concept of hydrolysis. Hydrolysis of esters involves breaking the ester bond using water, typically under acidic or basic conditions, resulting in the formation of an alcohol and a carboxylic acid.
Step 3: Analyze the structure of the lactone. The cyclic ester bond will break during hydrolysis, leading to the formation of a linear compound. The oxygen atom in the ester bond will form part of the alcohol group, while the carbonyl carbon will form the carboxylic acid group.
Step 4: Predict the products of hydrolysis. For this lactone, hydrolysis will yield a hydroxy acid. Specifically, the ring will open, and the hydroxyl group (-OH) will attach to the carbon that was part of the ester oxygen, while the carbonyl group will form a carboxylic acid (-COOH).
Step 5: Write the general reaction for hydrolysis. The lactone reacts with water to produce a hydroxy acid. The chemical equation can be represented as: R1(CO)R2(O)+HO2R1(COOH)R2(OH).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Functional Groups

Functional groups are specific groups of atoms within molecules that are responsible for the characteristic chemical reactions of those molecules. They determine the properties and reactivity of organic compounds. Common functional groups include hydroxyl (-OH), carboxyl (-COOH), and amine (-NH2), each imparting distinct behaviors to the compounds they are part of.
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Hydrolysis

Hydrolysis is a chemical reaction in which water is used to break down a compound. In organic chemistry, it often involves the cleavage of bonds in larger molecules, resulting in smaller molecules or functional groups. Complete hydrolysis typically refers to the full breakdown of a compound into its constituent parts, such as converting esters into acids and alcohols.
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Naming Organic Compounds

Naming organic compounds follows the IUPAC (International Union of Pure and Applied Chemistry) nomenclature rules, which provide a systematic way to name compounds based on their structure. This includes identifying the longest carbon chain, the presence of functional groups, and the position of substituents. Proper naming is essential for clear communication in chemistry.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Propose mechanisms for the following reactions.

(a)

729
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Textbook Question

For each compound,

1. name the functional group.

2. show what compound(s) result from complete hydrolysis.

(d)

729
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Textbook Question

For each compound,

1. name the functional group.

2. show what compound(s) result from complete hydrolysis.

(h)

687
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Textbook Question

For each compound,

1. name the functional group.

2. show what compound(s) result from complete hydrolysis.

(c)

1391
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Textbook Question

For each compound,

1. name the functional group.

2. show what compound(s) result from complete hydrolysis.

(b)

1385
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Textbook Question

For each compound,

1. name the functional group.

2. show what compound(s) result from complete hydrolysis.

(g)

587
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