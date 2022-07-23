Textbook Question
Show how you would accomplish the following synthetic conversions by adding an organolithium reagent to an acid.
(d) phenylacetic acid → 3,3-dimethyl-1-phenylbutan-2-one
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Show how you would accomplish the following synthetic conversions by adding an organolithium reagent to an acid.
(d) phenylacetic acid → 3,3-dimethyl-1-phenylbutan-2-one
Show how you would accomplish the following synthetic conversions by adding an organolithium reagent to an acid.
(b)
Predict the products of the following reactions.
(c) benzyl bromide + sodium cyanide
Show how you would accomplish the following synthetic conversions by adding an organolithium reagent to an acid.
(a)
Predict the products of the following reactions.
(d) product of (c) + cyclopentylmagnesium bromide, then acidic hydrolysis
Show how you would synthesize each compound from starting materials containing no more than six carbon atoms.