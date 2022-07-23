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Ch. 20 - Carboxylic Acids
Wade - Organic Chemistry 9th Edition
Wade9th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213728Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksWade 9th EditionCh. 20 - Carboxylic AcidsProblem 25e,f
Chapter 20, Problem 25e,f

Give the IUPAC names of the following compounds.
(e)
(f)

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the longest continuous carbon chain in each compound. This chain will serve as the parent chain, and its length determines the base name (e.g., methane, ethane, propane, etc.).
Number the parent chain starting from the end nearest to the first substituent group. This ensures the substituents receive the lowest possible locants (numbers).
Identify and name all substituents attached to the parent chain. Substituents are groups such as alkyl groups (e.g., methyl, ethyl) or functional groups (e.g., hydroxyl, halogens).
Combine the substituent names with the parent chain name. Use prefixes (e.g., di-, tri-) if there are multiple identical substituents, and arrange substituents alphabetically. Include their locants to indicate their positions on the parent chain.
Check for any functional groups with higher priority (e.g., alcohols, carboxylic acids) and ensure they are reflected in the suffix or prefix of the name. If applicable, adjust the numbering to prioritize these groups.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

IUPAC Nomenclature

IUPAC nomenclature is a systematic method for naming organic chemical compounds. It provides a set of rules to create unique names based on the structure of the molecule, including the longest carbon chain, functional groups, and substituents. Understanding these rules is essential for accurately identifying and communicating the identity of chemical compounds.
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Functional Groups

Functional groups are specific groups of atoms within molecules that are responsible for the characteristic chemical reactions of those molecules. Common functional groups include alcohols, carboxylic acids, and amines. Recognizing functional groups is crucial for determining the properties and reactivity of organic compounds, which directly influences their IUPAC naming.
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Structural Isomerism

Structural isomerism occurs when compounds have the same molecular formula but different structural arrangements of atoms. This can lead to different physical and chemical properties, which must be considered when naming compounds. Understanding structural isomerism is important for correctly identifying and naming isomers according to IUPAC rules.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Give the IUPAC names of the following compounds.

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Show how you would use an acid chloride as an intermediate to synthesize

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Give the IUPAC names of the following compounds.

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Arrange each group of compounds in order of increasing basicity.

c. sodium benzoate, sodium ethoxide, and sodium phenoxide

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