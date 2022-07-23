Give the IUPAC names of the following compounds.
(c) (CH3)2C=CHCOOH
(d)
Give the IUPAC names of the following compounds.
(c) (CH3)2C=CHCOOH
(d)
Draw the structures of the following compounds.
(f) salicylic acid
(g) zinc undecanoate (athlete's-foot powder)
(h) sodium benzoate (a food preservative)
(i) sodium fluoroacetate (Compound 1080, a controversial coyote poison)
Show how you would use an acid chloride as an intermediate to synthesize
(b) phenyl propionate (CH3CH2COOPh) from propionic acid and phenol.
Show how you would use extractions with a separatory funnel to separate a mixture of the following compounds: benzoic acid, phenol, benzyl alcohol, aniline
Give the IUPAC names of the following compounds.
(a) CH3CH2C≡CCOOH
(b) CH3CH(NH2)CH(OH)COOH
Arrange each group of compounds in order of increasing basicity.
c. sodium benzoate, sodium ethoxide, and sodium phenoxide
d. pyridine, sodium ethoxide, and sodium acetate