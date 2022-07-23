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Ch. 20 - Carboxylic Acids
Wade - Organic Chemistry 9th Edition
Wade9th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213728Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksWade 9th EditionCh. 20 - Carboxylic AcidsProblem 25c,d
Chapter 20, Problem 25c,d

Give the IUPAC names of the following compounds.
(c) (CH3)2C=CHCOOH
(d)

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the longest continuous carbon chain that includes the functional group (in this case, the carboxylic acid group, -COOH). The carboxylic acid group takes priority in numbering, so it will always be at position 1.
Step 2: For compound (c), the longest chain includes four carbons, with the carboxylic acid group at position 1. The chain also contains a double bond between carbons 2 and 3. This makes the parent chain a derivative of 'butenoic acid.'
Step 3: Identify and name any substituents attached to the main chain. In this case, there are two methyl groups attached to carbon 2. This makes the substituent name '2,2-dimethyl.'
Step 4: Combine the substituent name with the parent chain name. The double bond's position is indicated by the lowest possible number, which is 2. The full name becomes '2,2-dimethylbut-2-enoic acid.'
Step 5: For compound (d), follow the same process: identify the longest chain, locate the functional group, and name substituents. If no structure is provided for (d), clarify the compound's structure to proceed with naming.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

IUPAC Nomenclature

IUPAC nomenclature is a systematic method for naming organic chemical compounds. It provides rules for naming based on the structure of the molecule, including the longest carbon chain, functional groups, and the position of substituents. Understanding these rules is essential for accurately identifying and communicating the identity of organic compounds.
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The different parts of an IUPAC name

Functional Groups

Functional groups are specific groups of atoms within molecules that are responsible for the characteristic chemical reactions of those molecules. In the given compound, the carboxylic acid group (-COOH) is a key functional group that influences the compound's reactivity and properties. Recognizing functional groups is crucial for determining the IUPAC name and understanding the compound's behavior.
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Alkenes and Alkyl Groups

Alkenes are hydrocarbons that contain at least one carbon-carbon double bond, which affects their reactivity and physical properties. In the compound (CH3)2C=CHCOOH, the presence of the double bond indicates it is an alkene. Additionally, recognizing alkyl groups, such as the isopropyl group in this case, is important for naming and understanding the structure of the compound.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Draw the structures of the following compounds.

(f) salicylic acid

(g) zinc undecanoate (athlete's-foot powder)

(h) sodium benzoate (a food preservative)

(i) sodium fluoroacetate (Compound 1080, a controversial coyote poison)

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Textbook Question

Give the IUPAC names of the following compounds.

(e)

(f)

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Textbook Question

Show how you would use an acid chloride as an intermediate to synthesize

(b) phenyl propionate (CH3CH2COOPh) from propionic acid and phenol.

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Textbook Question

Show how you would use extractions with a separatory funnel to separate a mixture of the following compounds: benzoic acid, phenol, benzyl alcohol, aniline

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Textbook Question

Give the IUPAC names of the following compounds.

(a) CH3CH2C≡CCOOH

(b) CH3CH(NH2)CH(OH)COOH

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Textbook Question

Show how you would use an acid chloride as an intermediate to synthesize.

(a) N-phenylbenzamide (PhCONHPh) from benzoic acid and aniline.

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