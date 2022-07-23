Textbook Question
Give the IUPAC names of the following compounds.
(c) (CH3)2C=CHCOOH
(d)
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Give the IUPAC names of the following compounds.
(c) (CH3)2C=CHCOOH
(d)
Predict the products (if any) of the following acid–base reactions.
(a) acetic acid + ammonia
(b) phthalic acid + excess NaOH
(c) p-toluic acid + potassium trifluoroacetate
Give the IUPAC names of the following compounds.
(e)
(f)
Show how you would use extractions with a separatory funnel to separate a mixture of the following compounds: benzoic acid, phenol, benzyl alcohol, aniline
Give the IUPAC names of the following compounds.
(a) CH3CH2C≡CCOOH
(b) CH3CH(NH2)CH(OH)COOH
Arrange each group of compounds in order of increasing basicity.
c. sodium benzoate, sodium ethoxide, and sodium phenoxide
d. pyridine, sodium ethoxide, and sodium acetate