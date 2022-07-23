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Ch. 20 - Carboxylic Acids
Wade - Organic Chemistry 9th Edition
Wade9th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213728Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksWade 9th EditionCh. 20 - Carboxylic AcidsProblem 27f-i
Chapter 20, Problem 27f-i

Draw the structures of the following compounds.
(f) salicylic acid
(g) zinc undecanoate (athlete's-foot powder)
(h) sodium benzoate (a food preservative)
(i) sodium fluoroacetate (Compound 1080, a controversial coyote poison)

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the structure of salicylic acid. Salicylic acid is a benzene ring with two functional groups: a hydroxyl group (-OH) at the ortho position (position 2) and a carboxylic acid group (-COOH) at position 1. Draw the benzene ring and add these substituents accordingly.
Step 2: For zinc undecanoate, recognize that it is a salt formed from zinc and the carboxylate anion of undecanoic acid. Undecanoic acid is a carboxylic acid with an 11-carbon chain. Replace the hydrogen of the carboxylic acid group with zinc, and note that zinc typically forms a coordination complex with two carboxylate groups.
Step 3: Sodium benzoate is the sodium salt of benzoic acid. Start with the structure of benzoic acid, which is a benzene ring with a carboxylic acid group (-COOH) at position 1. Replace the hydrogen of the carboxylic acid group with a sodium ion (Na⁺).
Step 4: Sodium fluoroacetate is a compound where a fluorine atom is attached to the second carbon of acetic acid. Begin with the structure of acetic acid (CH₃COOH), replace one hydrogen atom on the methyl group (CH₃) with a fluorine atom, and then replace the hydrogen of the carboxylic acid group with a sodium ion (Na⁺).
Step 5: Verify each structure by ensuring that the functional groups and substituents are correctly placed and that the valency of each atom is satisfied. This step ensures the accuracy of the drawn structures.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Functional Groups

Functional groups are specific groups of atoms within molecules that are responsible for the characteristic chemical reactions of those molecules. Understanding functional groups, such as carboxylic acids in salicylic acid or esters in zinc undecanoate, is essential for predicting the behavior and properties of organic compounds.
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Structural Representation

Structural representation refers to the way in which the arrangement of atoms in a molecule is depicted. This can include Lewis structures, condensed formulas, or skeletal structures. Accurately drawing these representations is crucial for visualizing molecular geometry and understanding reactivity.
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Ionic Compounds and Solubility

Ionic compounds, such as sodium benzoate and sodium fluoroacetate, consist of positively and negatively charged ions. Their solubility in water and other solvents is influenced by their ionic nature, which is important for understanding their applications, such as in food preservation or as pesticides.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Give the IUPAC names of the following compounds.

(c) (CH3)2C=CHCOOH

(d)

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Textbook Question

Predict the products (if any) of the following acid–base reactions.

(a) acetic acid + ammonia

(b) phthalic acid + excess NaOH

(c) p-toluic acid + potassium trifluoroacetate

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Textbook Question

Give the IUPAC names of the following compounds.

(e)

(f)

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Textbook Question

Show how you would use extractions with a separatory funnel to separate a mixture of the following compounds: benzoic acid, phenol, benzyl alcohol, aniline

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Textbook Question

Give the IUPAC names of the following compounds.

(a) CH3CH2C≡CCOOH

(b) CH3CH(NH2)CH(OH)COOH

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Textbook Question

Arrange each group of compounds in order of increasing basicity.

c. sodium benzoate, sodium ethoxide, and sodium phenoxide

d. pyridine, sodium ethoxide, and sodium acetate

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