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Ch. 20 - Carboxylic Acids
Wade - Organic Chemistry 9th Edition
Wade9th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213728Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksWade 9th EditionCh. 20 - Carboxylic AcidsProblem 39b
Chapter 20, Problem 39b

Show how you would accomplish the following multistep syntheses. You may use any additional reagents and solvents you need.
(b)

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1
Step 1: Analyze the starting material and the product. The starting material is a cyclohexene derivative with a double bond, and the product is a cyclohexane derivative with a carboxylic acid group (-COOH) attached. This suggests that the double bond needs to be oxidized and functionalized to introduce the carboxylic acid group.
Step 2: Perform an oxidative cleavage of the double bond using a reagent such as ozone (O₃) followed by a reductive workup with dimethyl sulfide (DMS) or zinc (Zn). This will cleave the double bond and yield two carbonyl groups (aldehydes or ketones) depending on the substitution pattern.
Step 3: Convert the aldehyde group formed from the oxidative cleavage into a carboxylic acid group. This can be achieved using an oxidizing agent such as potassium permanganate (KMnO₄) or chromium-based reagents like Jones reagent (CrO₃/H₂SO₄).
Step 4: Ensure that the reaction conditions are mild enough to avoid overoxidation or degradation of the cyclohexane ring. Use appropriate solvents and temperatures to maintain the integrity of the molecule.
Step 5: Purify the product using techniques such as recrystallization or chromatography to isolate the desired cyclohexane derivative with the carboxylic acid group.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Carboxylation

Carboxylation is a chemical reaction that introduces a carboxyl group (-COOH) into an organic compound. This process often involves the addition of carbon dioxide (CO2) to a substrate, typically in the presence of a catalyst or specific reagents. In the context of the provided reaction, carboxylation transforms a cyclohexene derivative into a carboxylic acid, showcasing the utility of this reaction in organic synthesis.
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Cycloalkenes

Cycloalkenes are cyclic hydrocarbons that contain at least one carbon-carbon double bond. Their unique structure allows for various chemical reactions, including electrophilic additions and rearrangements. Understanding the reactivity of cycloalkenes is crucial for predicting the outcomes of reactions, such as the carboxylation depicted in the question, where the double bond plays a key role in the reaction mechanism.
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Reaction Mechanisms

A reaction mechanism is a step-by-step description of the process by which reactants are converted into products. It outlines the sequence of bond-breaking and bond-forming events, providing insight into how and why a reaction occurs. For the carboxylation of the cyclohexene derivative, understanding the mechanism helps in identifying the necessary reagents and conditions to achieve the desired carboxylic acid product.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Show how you would accomplish the following multistep syntheses. You may use any additional reagents and solvents you need.

(d)

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Textbook Question

Show how you would accomplish the following multistep syntheses. You may use any additional reagents and solvents you need.

(a) PhCH2CH2OH → PhCH2CH2COOH

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Textbook Question

Show how you would accomplish the following multistep syntheses. You may use any additional reagents and solvents you need.

(e)

704
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Textbook Question

Show how you would accomplish the following multistep syntheses. You may use any additional reagents and solvents you need.

(c)

600
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Textbook Question

Predict the products and propose mechanisms for the following reactions.

(d)

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Textbook Question

When pure (S)-lactic acid is esterified by racemic butan-2-ol, the product is 2-butyl lactate, with the following structure:

(a) Draw three-dimensional structures of the two stereoisomers formed, specifying the configuration at each asymmetric carbon atom. (Using your models may be helpful.)

(b) Determine the relationship between the two stereoisomers you have drawn

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