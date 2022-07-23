Show how you would accomplish the following multistep syntheses. You may use any additional reagents and solvents you need.
(d)
Show how you would accomplish the following multistep syntheses. You may use any additional reagents and solvents you need.
(d)
Show how you would accomplish the following multistep syntheses. You may use any additional reagents and solvents you need.
(a) PhCH2CH2OH → PhCH2CH2COOH
Show how you would accomplish the following multistep syntheses. You may use any additional reagents and solvents you need.
(e)
Show how you would accomplish the following multistep syntheses. You may use any additional reagents and solvents you need.
(c)
Predict the products and propose mechanisms for the following reactions.
(d)
When pure (S)-lactic acid is esterified by racemic butan-2-ol, the product is 2-butyl lactate, with the following structure:
(a) Draw three-dimensional structures of the two stereoisomers formed, specifying the configuration at each asymmetric carbon atom. (Using your models may be helpful.)
(b) Determine the relationship between the two stereoisomers you have drawn