Show how you would accomplish the following multistep syntheses. You may use any additional reagents and solvents you need.
(d)
Show how you would accomplish the following multistep syntheses. You may use any additional reagents and solvents you need.
(d)
Show how you would accomplish the following multistep syntheses. You may use any additional reagents and solvents you need.
(b)
Show how you would accomplish the following multistep syntheses. You may use any additional reagents and solvents you need.
(c)
The following NMR spectra correspond to compound of formula (C) C6H10O2. Propose structure, and show how it is consistent with the observed absorptions.
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Show how you would accomplish the following multistep syntheses. You may use any additional reagents and solvents you need.
(f)
The following NMR spectra correspond to compound of formula (A) C9H10O2. Propose structure, and show how it is consistent with the observed absorptions.
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