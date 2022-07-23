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Ch. 20 - Carboxylic Acids
Wade - Organic Chemistry 9th Edition
Wade9th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213728Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksWade 9th EditionCh. 20 - Carboxylic AcidsProblem 39e
Chapter 20, Problem 39e

Show how you would accomplish the following multistep syntheses. You may use any additional reagents and solvents you need.
(e)

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Convert the cyclohexanecarboxylic acid to cyclohexanoyl chloride using thionyl chloride (SOCl₂). This reaction replaces the hydroxyl group (-OH) of the carboxylic acid with a chlorine atom, forming an acyl chloride.
Step 2: React the cyclohexanoyl chloride with cyclohexanol in the presence of a base like pyridine. This step forms an ester by nucleophilic acyl substitution, where the alcohol attacks the acyl chloride.
Step 3: Perform a Williamson ether synthesis to create the ether linkage. React the cyclohexanol with a strong base like sodium hydride (NaH) to form the cyclohexoxide ion, which then reacts with the ester formed in Step 2 to create the ether bond.
Step 4: Repeat the Williamson ether synthesis with another equivalent of cyclohexanol to form the second ether bond, completing the formation of the desired compound.
Step 5: Purify the product using techniques such as distillation or recrystallization to isolate the final compound with the desired structure.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Multistep Synthesis

Multistep synthesis involves a series of chemical reactions that transform starting materials into a desired product through intermediate compounds. Understanding the sequence of reactions, including the reagents and conditions required for each step, is crucial for successfully completing the synthesis. This concept emphasizes the importance of planning and strategy in organic chemistry to achieve complex molecules efficiently.
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Reagents and Solvents

Reagents are substances used to bring about a chemical reaction, while solvents are the mediums in which reactions occur. Selecting appropriate reagents is essential for driving the desired transformations, and the choice of solvent can influence reaction rates, yields, and selectivity. Knowledge of common reagents and solvents, along with their properties, is vital for effective synthesis planning.
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Reaction Mechanisms

A reaction mechanism describes the step-by-step sequence of elementary reactions that occur during a chemical transformation. Understanding mechanisms helps predict the products of reactions and the conditions needed for them to proceed. Familiarity with common mechanisms, such as nucleophilic substitution or electrophilic addition, is essential for designing multistep syntheses and troubleshooting potential issues.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Show how you would accomplish the following multistep syntheses. You may use any additional reagents and solvents you need.

(d)

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Textbook Question

Show how you would accomplish the following multistep syntheses. You may use any additional reagents and solvents you need.

(b)

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Textbook Question

Show how you would accomplish the following multistep syntheses. You may use any additional reagents and solvents you need.

(c)

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Textbook Question

The following NMR spectra correspond to compound of formula (C) C6H10O2. Propose structure, and show how it is consistent with the observed absorptions.

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Textbook Question

Show how you would accomplish the following multistep syntheses. You may use any additional reagents and solvents you need.

(f)

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Textbook Question

The following NMR spectra correspond to compound of formula (A) C9H10O2. Propose structure, and show how it is consistent with the observed absorptions.

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3777
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