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Ch. 20 - Carboxylic Acids
Wade - Organic Chemistry 9th Edition
Wade9th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213728Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksWade 9th EditionCh. 20 - Carboxylic AcidsProblem 39c
Chapter 20, Problem 39c

Show how you would accomplish the following multistep syntheses. You may use any additional reagents and solvents you need.
(c) Chemical reaction diagram showing the conversion of a cyclohexene derivative to a carboxylic acid.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the functional groups present in the starting material and the target molecule. Determine the changes that need to occur, such as the addition or removal of functional groups, or changes in carbon skeleton.
Plan the synthesis by considering possible reactions that can achieve the desired transformations. For example, if you need to add a hydroxyl group, consider reactions like hydroboration-oxidation or epoxidation followed by ring opening.
Determine the order of reactions. Some reactions may need to be performed before others to ensure the correct functional groups are present for subsequent steps. Consider the reactivity and compatibility of functional groups.
Select appropriate reagents and conditions for each step. For example, if you need to perform an oxidation, choose between reagents like PCC, KMnO4, or CrO3 based on the specific transformation and sensitivity of other functional groups.
Draw the reaction mechanism for each step to ensure that the proposed reactions will lead to the desired product. This includes showing the movement of electrons, formation and breaking of bonds, and any intermediates that may form.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Multistep Synthesis

Multistep synthesis involves a series of chemical reactions that transform starting materials into a desired product through intermediate compounds. Each step typically requires specific reagents and conditions, and understanding the reactivity and compatibility of these reagents is crucial for successful synthesis. This concept is fundamental in organic chemistry for constructing complex molecules efficiently.
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Reagents and Solvents

Reagents are substances used to bring about a chemical reaction, while solvents are the mediums in which reactions occur. The choice of reagents can influence the reaction pathway and yield, while solvents can affect solubility, reaction rate, and selectivity. Knowledge of common reagents and solvents is essential for planning and executing multistep syntheses.
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Reaction Mechanisms

A reaction mechanism describes the step-by-step process by which reactants are converted into products, detailing the bond-breaking and bond-forming events. Understanding mechanisms helps predict the outcomes of reactions, including the formation of intermediates and the stereochemistry of products. This knowledge is vital for designing effective synthetic routes in organic chemistry.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Show how you would accomplish the following multistep syntheses. You may use any additional reagents and solvents you need.

(d)

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Textbook Question

Show how you would accomplish the following multistep syntheses. You may use any additional reagents and solvents you need.

(b)

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Textbook Question

Show how you would accomplish the following multistep syntheses. You may use any additional reagents and solvents you need.

(a) PhCH2CH2OH → PhCH2CH2COOH

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Textbook Question

Show how you would accomplish the following multistep syntheses. You may use any additional reagents and solvents you need.

(e)

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Textbook Question

When pure (S)-lactic acid is esterified by racemic butan-2-ol, the product is 2-butyl lactate, with the following structure:

(a) Draw three-dimensional structures of the two stereoisomers formed, specifying the configuration at each asymmetric carbon atom. (Using your models may be helpful.)

(b) Determine the relationship between the two stereoisomers you have drawn

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Textbook Question

Show how you would accomplish the following multistep syntheses. You may use any additional reagents and solvents you need.

(f)

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