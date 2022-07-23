Nucleophilic Acyl Substitution

Nucleophilic acyl substitution is a fundamental reaction in organic chemistry where a nucleophile attacks the electrophilic carbon of a carbonyl group, leading to the replacement of a leaving group. This reaction is characteristic of carboxylic acid derivatives, such as esters, amides, and acyl chlorides. The rate of this reaction can be influenced by the nature of the nucleophile and the leaving group, as well as the reaction conditions.