Which of the following proposed reactions would take place quickly under mild conditions?
(a)
(b)
(c)
(d)
(e)
Which of the following proposed reactions would take place quickly under mild conditions?
(a)
(b)
(c)
(d)
(e)
Show how you would synthesize the following esters from appropriate acyl chlorides and alcohols.
(c) benzyl benzoate
(d) cyclopropyl cyclohexanecarboxylate
Propose a mechanism for the reaction of aniline with acetic anhydride to give acetanilide.
Show how you would synthesize the following esters from appropriate acyl chlorides and alcohols.
(a) ethyl propionate
(b) phenyl 3-methylhexanoate
Propose a mechanism for the reaction of benzoic acid with acetyl chloride to give acetic benzoic anhydride.
Propose a second mechanism for the reaction of benzoic acid with acetyl chloride to give acetic benzoic anhydride. This time, let the other oxygen of benzoic acid serve as the nucleophile to attack the carbonyl group of acetyl chloride. Because proton transfers are fast between these oxygen atoms, it is difficult to differentiate between these two mechanisms experimentally.