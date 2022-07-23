SN2 Reaction Mechanism

The SN2 (substitution nucleophilic bimolecular) mechanism involves a single concerted step where a nucleophile attacks an electrophile, leading to the simultaneous displacement of a leaving group. For a leaving group to be suitable for an SN2 reaction, it must be able to stabilize the transition state and depart easily. While acetate is a reasonable leaving group for many reactions, it is not ideal for SN2 due to steric hindrance and the nature of the substrate involved.