Show how you would use acetic anhydride and an appropriate alcohol or amine to synthesize (i) benzyl acetate and (ii) N,N-diethylacetamide.
Show how you would use appropriate acyl chlorides and amines to synthesize the following amides.
(c) cyclohexanecarboxamide
(d)
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Key Concepts
Acyl Chlorides
Nucleophilic Acyl Substitution
Amides
Show how you would synthesize the following esters from appropriate acyl chlorides and alcohols.
(c) benzyl benzoate
(d) cyclopropyl cyclohexanecarboxylate
Propose a mechanism for the reaction of benzyl acetate with methylamine. Label the attacking nucleophile and the leaving group, and draw the transition state in which the leaving group leaves.
When ethyl 4-hydroxybutyrate is heated in the presence of a trace of a basic catalyst (sodium acetate), one of the products is a lactone. Propose a mechanism for formation of this lactone.
Show how you would use appropriate acyl chlorides and amines to synthesize the following amides.
(a) N,N-dimethylacetamide
(b) acetanilide (PhNHCOCH3)
Show how you would synthesize the following esters from appropriate acyl chlorides and alcohols.
(e) tert-butyl acetate
(f) diallyl succinate