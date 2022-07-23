Nucleophilic Acyl Substitution

Nucleophilic acyl substitution is a fundamental reaction in organic chemistry where a nucleophile attacks the carbonyl carbon of an acyl compound, leading to the substitution of a leaving group. In the case of acyl chlorides, the leaving group is chloride, and the nucleophile can be an amine. This reaction is crucial for synthesizing amides, as it allows for the formation of a carbon-nitrogen bond while releasing HCl as a byproduct.