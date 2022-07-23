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Ch. 21 - Carboxylic Acid Derivatives
Wade - Organic Chemistry 9th Edition
Wade9th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213728Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksWade 9th EditionCh. 21 - Carboxylic Acid DerivativesProblem 10a
Chapter 21, Problem 10a

Show how you would use acetic anhydride and an appropriate alcohol or amine to synthesize (i) benzyl acetate and (ii) N,N-diethylacetamide.

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Step 1: Understand the reactivity of acetic anhydride. Acetic anhydride is a reactive acylating agent that reacts with alcohols to form esters and with amines to form amides. This is a nucleophilic acyl substitution reaction.
Step 2: For the synthesis of benzyl acetate (i), identify the appropriate alcohol. Benzyl acetate is an ester, so the alcohol required is benzyl alcohol (C₆H₅CH₂OH). The reaction involves the nucleophilic attack of the hydroxyl group (-OH) of benzyl alcohol on the carbonyl carbon of acetic anhydride.
Step 3: Write the reaction for benzyl acetate synthesis. The reaction is: C₆H₅CH₂OH + (CH₃CO)₂O → C₆H₅CH₂OCOCH₃ + CH₃COOH. Here, benzyl alcohol reacts with acetic anhydride to form benzyl acetate and acetic acid as a byproduct.
Step 4: For the synthesis of N,N-diethylacetamide (ii), identify the appropriate amine. N,N-diethylacetamide is an amide, so the amine required is diethylamine (CH₃CH₂)₂NH. The reaction involves the nucleophilic attack of the amine's nitrogen on the carbonyl carbon of acetic anhydride.
Step 5: Write the reaction for N,N-diethylacetamide synthesis. The reaction is: (CH₃CH₂)₂NH + (CH₃CO)₂O → (CH₃CH₂)₂NCOCH₃ + CH₃COOH. Here, diethylamine reacts with acetic anhydride to form N,N-diethylacetamide and acetic acid as a byproduct.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Acetic Anhydride

Acetic anhydride is a reactive organic compound used as an acylating agent in organic synthesis. It can react with alcohols and amines to form esters and amides, respectively, through nucleophilic acyl substitution. Understanding its reactivity and the conditions required for these reactions is crucial for synthesizing compounds like benzyl acetate and N,N-diethylacetamide.
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Nucleophilic Acyl Substitution

Nucleophilic acyl substitution is a fundamental reaction mechanism in organic chemistry where a nucleophile attacks the carbonyl carbon of an acyl compound, leading to the substitution of the leaving group. This mechanism is essential for the formation of esters and amides from acylating agents like acetic anhydride and alcohols or amines, respectively.
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Functional Group Transformation

Functional group transformation involves converting one functional group into another, which is a key aspect of organic synthesis. In this context, transforming acetic anhydride into an ester (benzyl acetate) or an amide (N,N-diethylacetamide) requires understanding the properties and reactivity of the starting materials and the desired products, as well as the reaction conditions that favor these transformations.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Show how you would use appropriate acyl chlorides and amines to synthesize the following amides.

(c) cyclohexanecarboxamide

(d)

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Textbook Question

Propose a mechanism for the reaction of benzyl acetate with methylamine. Label the attacking nucleophile and the leaving group, and draw the transition state in which the leaving group leaves.

745
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Textbook Question

When ethyl 4-hydroxybutyrate is heated in the presence of a trace of a basic catalyst (sodium acetate), one of the products is a lactone. Propose a mechanism for formation of this lactone.

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Textbook Question

Show how you would use appropriate acyl chlorides and amines to synthesize the following amides.

(a) N,N-dimethylacetamide

(b) acetanilide (PhNHCOCH3)

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Textbook Question

Acid-catalyzed transesterification:

 

Complete the mechanism for this acid-catalyzed transesterification by drawing out all the individual steps. Draw the important resonance contributors for each resonance-stabilized intermediate.

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Textbook Question

Show how you would synthesize the following esters from appropriate acyl chlorides and alcohols.

(e) tert-butyl acetate

(f) diallyl succinate

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