Show how you would use appropriate acyl chlorides and amines to synthesize the following amides.
(c) cyclohexanecarboxamide
(d)
Show how you would use appropriate acyl chlorides and amines to synthesize the following amides.
(c) cyclohexanecarboxamide
(d)
Propose a mechanism for the reaction of benzyl acetate with methylamine. Label the attacking nucleophile and the leaving group, and draw the transition state in which the leaving group leaves.
When ethyl 4-hydroxybutyrate is heated in the presence of a trace of a basic catalyst (sodium acetate), one of the products is a lactone. Propose a mechanism for formation of this lactone.
Show how you would use appropriate acyl chlorides and amines to synthesize the following amides.
(a) N,N-dimethylacetamide
(b) acetanilide (PhNHCOCH3)
Acid-catalyzed transesterification:
Complete the mechanism for this acid-catalyzed transesterification by drawing out all the individual steps. Draw the important resonance contributors for each resonance-stabilized intermediate.
Show how you would synthesize the following esters from appropriate acyl chlorides and alcohols.
(e) tert-butyl acetate
(f) diallyl succinate