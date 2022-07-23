Show how you would use acetic anhydride and an appropriate alcohol or amine to synthesize (i) benzyl acetate and (ii) N,N-diethylacetamide.
Propose a mechanism for the reaction of benzyl acetate with methylamine. Label the attacking nucleophile and the leaving group, and draw the transition state in which the leaving group leaves.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
Key Concepts
Nucleophilic Substitution Mechanism
Leaving Groups
Transition State
Show how you would use appropriate acyl chlorides and amines to synthesize the following amides.
(c) cyclohexanecarboxamide
(d)
When ethyl 4-hydroxybutyrate is heated in the presence of a trace of a basic catalyst (sodium acetate), one of the products is a lactone. Propose a mechanism for formation of this lactone.
Show how you would use appropriate acyl chlorides and amines to synthesize the following amides.
(a) N,N-dimethylacetamide
(b) acetanilide (PhNHCOCH3)
Propose a mechanism for the acid-catalyzed hydrolysis of phenylalanine ethyl ester.
Acid-catalyzed transesterification:
Complete the mechanism for this acid-catalyzed transesterification by drawing out all the individual steps. Draw the important resonance contributors for each resonance-stabilized intermediate.