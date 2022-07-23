Textbook Question
Predict the products of aldol condensation, followed by dehydration, of the following ketones and aldehydes.
(a) butyraldehyde
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Predict the products of aldol condensation, followed by dehydration, of the following ketones and aldehydes.
(a) butyraldehyde
Predict the products of aldol condensation, followed by dehydration, of the following ketones and aldehydes.
(b) acetophenone
Give the expected products for the aldol condensations of (a) propanal.
Propose a mechanism for the dehydration of diacetone alcohol to mesityl oxide
(a) in acid.
(b) in base.
Give the expected products for the aldol condensations of (c) pentan-3-one.
Give the expected products for the aldol condensations of (b) phenylacetaldehyde.