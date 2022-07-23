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Ch. 22 - Condensations and Alpha Substitutions of Carbonyl Compounds
Wade - Organic Chemistry 9th Edition
Wade9th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213728Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksWade 9th EditionCh. 22 - Condensations and Alpha Substitutions of Carbonyl CompoundsProblem 21
Chapter 22, Problem 21

Propose a complete mechanism for the acid-catalyzed aldol condensation of acetone.

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1
Step 1: Protonation of the carbonyl oxygen in acetone. The acid catalyst donates a proton (H⁺) to the oxygen atom of the carbonyl group in acetone, increasing the electrophilicity of the carbonyl carbon. This forms a protonated intermediate.
Step 2: Formation of the enol or enolate intermediate. A base (often water or the conjugate base of the acid catalyst) abstracts a proton from one of the alpha-hydrogens of acetone, forming an enol or enolate ion. The enolate is stabilized by resonance between the alpha-carbon and the carbonyl group.
Step 3: Nucleophilic attack of the enolate on another molecule of protonated acetone. The enolate acts as a nucleophile and attacks the electrophilic carbonyl carbon of another protonated acetone molecule, forming a beta-hydroxyketone intermediate.
Step 4: Dehydration to form the alpha, beta-unsaturated ketone. The beta-hydroxyketone undergoes elimination of water (H₂O) in the presence of acid, forming a double bond between the alpha and beta carbons. This step is facilitated by the acid catalyst.
Step 5: Final product formation. The result of the aldol condensation is an alpha, beta-unsaturated ketone, which is the final product of the reaction.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Aldol Condensation

Aldol condensation is a reaction between aldehydes or ketones that contain alpha-hydrogens, leading to the formation of β-hydroxy carbonyl compounds (aldols). This process involves the nucleophilic addition of an enolate ion to a carbonyl carbon, followed by dehydration to yield an α,β-unsaturated carbonyl compound. Understanding this mechanism is crucial for predicting the products and the reaction conditions.
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Acid Catalysis

Acid catalysis involves the use of an acid to increase the rate of a chemical reaction. In the context of aldol condensation, the acid protonates the carbonyl oxygen, enhancing the electrophilicity of the carbonyl carbon and facilitating the formation of the enolate ion. This step is essential for the reaction to proceed efficiently, especially in the presence of ketones like acetone.
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Enolate Ion Formation

Enolate ions are formed when a base abstracts an alpha-hydrogen from a carbonyl compound, resulting in a resonance-stabilized anion. In the aldol condensation mechanism, the formation of the enolate ion from acetone is a critical step, as it acts as a nucleophile that attacks another carbonyl compound. Understanding how enolate ions are generated and their reactivity is vital for grasping the overall mechanism.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Predict the products of aldol condensation, followed by dehydration, of the following ketones and aldehydes.

(a) butyraldehyde

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Textbook Question

Predict the products of aldol condensation, followed by dehydration, of the following ketones and aldehydes.

(b) acetophenone

1468
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Textbook Question

Give the expected products for the aldol condensations of (a) propanal.

1587
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Textbook Question

Propose a mechanism for the dehydration of diacetone alcohol to mesityl oxide

(a) in acid.

(b) in base.

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Textbook Question

Give the expected products for the aldol condensations of (c) pentan-3-one.

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Textbook Question

Give the expected products for the aldol condensations of (b) phenylacetaldehyde.

2105
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