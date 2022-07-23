Acetophenone Structure

Acetophenone is an aromatic ketone with the formula C8H8O, consisting of a phenyl group attached to a carbonyl group (C=O). Its structure includes an alpha-hydrogen, making it a suitable candidate for aldol condensation. Understanding its structure is essential for predicting the products of the reaction, as the position of the carbonyl and the presence of the aromatic ring influence the reactivity and the nature of the final products.