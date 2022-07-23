Textbook Question
Predict the products of aldol condensation, followed by dehydration, of the following ketones and aldehydes.
(a) butyraldehyde
1836
views
Predict the products of aldol condensation, followed by dehydration, of the following ketones and aldehydes.
(a) butyraldehyde
Propose mechanisms for the following base-catalyzed condensations, with dehydration.
(a) 2,2-dimethylpropanal with acetaldehyde
Propose a complete mechanism for the acid-catalyzed aldol condensation of acetone.
Predict the products of aldol condensation, followed by dehydration, of the following ketones and aldehydes.
(c) cyclohexanone
Propose a mechanism for the dehydration of diacetone alcohol to mesityl oxide
(a) in acid.
(b) in base.
Propose mechanisms for the following base-catalyzed condensations, with dehydration.
(b) benzaldehyde with propionaldehyde