Textbook Question
Predict the products of aldol condensation, followed by dehydration, of the following ketones and aldehydes.
(a) butyraldehyde
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Predict the products of aldol condensation, followed by dehydration, of the following ketones and aldehydes.
(a) butyraldehyde
Predict the products of aldol condensation, followed by dehydration, of the following ketones and aldehydes.
(b) acetophenone
Propose a complete mechanism for the acid-catalyzed aldol condensation of acetone.
Predict the products of aldol condensation, followed by dehydration, of the following ketones and aldehydes.
(c) cyclohexanone
Give the expected products for the aldol condensations of (c) pentan-3-one.
Give the expected products for the aldol condensations of (b) phenylacetaldehyde.