Textbook Question
Propose mechanisms for the following base-catalyzed condensations, with dehydration.
(a) 2,2-dimethylpropanal with acetaldehyde
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Propose mechanisms for the following base-catalyzed condensations, with dehydration.
(a) 2,2-dimethylpropanal with acetaldehyde
Predict the products of aldol condensation, followed by dehydration, of the following ketones and aldehydes.
(b) acetophenone
Propose a complete mechanism for the acid-catalyzed aldol condensation of acetone.
Predict the products of aldol condensation, followed by dehydration, of the following ketones and aldehydes.
(c) cyclohexanone
Propose a mechanism for the dehydration of diacetone alcohol to mesityl oxide
(a) in acid.
(b) in base.
Give the expected products for the aldol condensations of (c) pentan-3-one.