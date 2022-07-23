Alpha-Hydrogen

Alpha-hydrogens are the hydrogen atoms attached to the carbon atom adjacent to a carbonyl group (C=O) in aldehydes and ketones. The presence of alpha-hydrogens is essential for aldol condensation, as they can be abstracted by a base to form an enolate ion, which is a key intermediate in the reaction. The ability to form enolates is what allows these compounds to participate in nucleophilic addition reactions.