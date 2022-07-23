Draw the expected product of the reaction of the following sugars with excess methyl iodide and silver oxide.
(b) β-D-galactopyranose
Draw the expected product of the reaction of the following sugars with excess methyl iodide and silver oxide.
(b) β-D-galactopyranose
Propose a mechanism for methylation of any one of the hydroxy groups of methyl α-D-glucopyranoside, using NaOH and dimethyl sulfate.
Draw the expected product of the reaction of the following sugars with excess methyl iodide and silver oxide.
(a) α-D-fructofuranose
Show that Ruff degradation of D-mannose gives the same aldopentose (D-arabinose) as does D-glucose.
D-Lyxose is formed by Ruff degradation of galactose. Give the structure of D-lyxose. Ruff degradation of D-lyxose gives D-threose. Give the structure of D-threose.
Predict the products formed when the following sugars react with excess acetic anhydride and pyridine.
(b) β-D-ribofuranose