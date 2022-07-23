Show how you would convert alanine to the following derivatives. Show the structure of the product in each case.
(c) N-benzyloxycarbonyl alanine
(d) tert-butyloxycarbonyl alanine
Show how you would convert alanine to the following derivatives. Show the structure of the product in each case.
(c) N-benzyloxycarbonyl alanine
(d) tert-butyloxycarbonyl alanine
Suggest a method for the synthesis of the unnatural D enantiomer of alanine from the readily available L enantiomer of lactic acid.
Lipoic acid is often found near the active sites of enzymes, usually bound to the peptide by a long, flexible amide linkage with a lysine residue.
(a) Is lipoic acid a mild oxidizing agent or a mild reducing agent? Draw it in both its oxidized and reduced forms.
(b) Show how lipoic acid might react with two Cys residues to form a disulfide bridge.
(c) Give a balanced equation for the hypothetical oxidation or reduction, as you predicted in part (a), of an aldehyde by lipoic acid.
Metabolism of arginine produces urea and the rare amino acid ornithine. Ornithine has an isoelectric point close to 10. Propose a structure for ornithine.
Show how you would use the Strecker synthesis to make tryptophan. What stereochemistry would you expect in your synthetic product?
Histidine is an important catalytic residue found at the active sites of many enzymes. In many cases, histidine appears to remove protons or to transfer protons from one location to another.
(a) Show which nitrogen atom of the histidine heterocycle is basic and which is not.
(b) Use resonance forms to show why the protonated form of histidine is a particularly stable cation.
(c) Show the structure that results when histidine accepts a proton on the basic nitrogen of the heterocycle and then is deprotonated on the other heterocyclic nitrogen. Explain how histidine might function as a pipeline to transfer protons between sites within an enzyme and its substrate.