Show how you would convert alanine to the following derivatives. Show the structure of the product in each case.
(c) N-benzyloxycarbonyl alanine
(d) tert-butyloxycarbonyl alanine
Show how you would convert alanine to the following derivatives. Show the structure of the product in each case.
(c) N-benzyloxycarbonyl alanine
(d) tert-butyloxycarbonyl alanine
Show how you would synthesize any of the standard amino acids from each starting material. You may use any necessary reagents.
(c)
Lipoic acid is often found near the active sites of enzymes, usually bound to the peptide by a long, flexible amide linkage with a lysine residue.
(a) Is lipoic acid a mild oxidizing agent or a mild reducing agent? Draw it in both its oxidized and reduced forms.
(b) Show how lipoic acid might react with two Cys residues to form a disulfide bridge.
(c) Give a balanced equation for the hypothetical oxidation or reduction, as you predicted in part (a), of an aldehyde by lipoic acid.
Aspartame (Nutrasweet®) is a remarkably sweet-tasting dipeptide ester. Complete hydrolysis of aspartame gives phenyl alanine, aspartic acid, and methanol. Mild incubation with carboxypeptidase has no effect on aspartame. Treatment of aspartame with phenyl isothiocyanate, followed by mild hydrolysis, gives the phenylthiohydantoin of aspartic acid. Propose a structure for aspartame.
Show how you would convert alanine to the following derivatives. Show the structure of the product in each case.
(a) alanine isopropyl ester
(b) N-benzoylalanine
Show how you would use the Strecker synthesis to make tryptophan. What stereochemistry would you expect in your synthetic product?