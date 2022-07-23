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Ch. 24 - Amino Acids, Peptides, and Proteins
Wade - Organic Chemistry 9th Edition
Wade9th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213728Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksWade 9th EditionCh. 24 - Amino Acids, Peptides, and ProteinsProblem 31c,d
Chapter 24, Problem 31c,d

Show how you would convert alanine to the following derivatives. Show the structure of the product in each case.
(c) N-benzyloxycarbonyl alanine
(d) tert-butyloxycarbonyl alanine

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Begin with the structure of alanine, which is an amino acid with the formula CH₃CH(NH₂)COOH. Alanine has both an amino group (-NH₂) and a carboxylic acid group (-COOH).
Step 2: For part (c), N-benzyloxycarbonyl alanine, the goal is to protect the amino group (-NH₂) by converting it into an N-benzyloxycarbonyl group. This is typically achieved using benzyl chloroformate (C₆H₅CH₂OCOCl) in the presence of a base such as Na₂CO₃ or NaHCO₃. The reaction proceeds via nucleophilic attack of the amino group on the carbonyl carbon of benzyl chloroformate.
Step 3: Write the structure of the product for part (c). The amino group (-NH₂) is now protected as -NHCOOCH₂C₆H₅, while the carboxylic acid group (-COOH) remains unchanged. The structure of N-benzyloxycarbonyl alanine is CH₃CH(NHCOOCH₂C₆H₅)COOH.
Step 4: For part (d), tert-butyloxycarbonyl alanine, the goal is to protect the amino group (-NH₂) by converting it into a tert-butyloxycarbonyl (Boc) group. This is typically achieved using di-tert-butyl dicarbonate ((Boc)₂O) in the presence of a base such as Na₂CO₃ or NaHCO₃. The reaction proceeds via nucleophilic attack of the amino group on the carbonyl carbon of the Boc reagent.
Step 5: Write the structure of the product for part (d). The amino group (-NH₂) is now protected as -NHCOO(C(CH₃)₃), while the carboxylic acid group (-COOH) remains unchanged. The structure of tert-butyloxycarbonyl alanine is CH₃CH(NHCOO(C(CH₃)₃))COOH.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Amino Acid Structure

Amino acids, like alanine, have a central carbon atom bonded to an amino group (-NH2), a carboxyl group (-COOH), a hydrogen atom, and a variable side chain (R group). Understanding the structure of alanine is crucial for recognizing how modifications, such as protecting groups, can be added to the amino or carboxyl functional groups during chemical reactions.
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Protecting Groups

Protecting groups are temporary modifications used in organic synthesis to prevent certain functional groups from reacting during a chemical transformation. In the case of N-benzyloxycarbonyl (Z) and tert-butyloxycarbonyl (Boc) derivatives, these groups protect the amino group of alanine, allowing for selective reactions at the carboxyl group or other sites without interference.
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Reactions of Amino Acids

The conversion of alanine to its derivatives involves specific organic reactions, such as acylation or alkylation. For N-benzyloxycarbonyl alanine, the reaction typically involves the introduction of the benzyloxycarbonyl group through coupling reactions, while tert-butyloxycarbonyl alanine is formed using the Boc group, which is often introduced via a reaction with di-tert-butyl dicarbonate. Understanding these reactions is essential for predicting the structures of the final products.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Show how you would synthesize any of the standard amino acids from each starting material. You may use any necessary reagents.

(c)

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Suggest a method for the synthesis of the unnatural D enantiomer of alanine from the readily available L enantiomer of lactic acid.

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Aspartame (Nutrasweet®) is a remarkably sweet-tasting dipeptide ester. Complete hydrolysis of aspartame gives phenyl alanine, aspartic acid, and methanol. Mild incubation with carboxypeptidase has no effect on aspartame. Treatment of aspartame with phenyl isothiocyanate, followed by mild hydrolysis, gives the phenylthiohydantoin of aspartic acid. Propose a structure for aspartame.

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Show how you would convert alanine to the following derivatives. Show the structure of the product in each case.

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Show how you would synthesize any of the standard amino acids from each starting material. You may use any necessary reagents.

(b)

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