Show how you would synthesize any of the standard amino acids from each starting material. You may use any necessary reagents.
(c)
Show how you would synthesize any of the standard amino acids from each starting material. You may use any necessary reagents.
(c)
Suggest a method for the synthesis of the unnatural D enantiomer of alanine from the readily available L enantiomer of lactic acid.
Aspartame (Nutrasweet®) is a remarkably sweet-tasting dipeptide ester. Complete hydrolysis of aspartame gives phenyl alanine, aspartic acid, and methanol. Mild incubation with carboxypeptidase has no effect on aspartame. Treatment of aspartame with phenyl isothiocyanate, followed by mild hydrolysis, gives the phenylthiohydantoin of aspartic acid. Propose a structure for aspartame.
Show how you would convert alanine to the following derivatives. Show the structure of the product in each case.
(a) alanine isopropyl ester
(b) N-benzoylalanine
Show how you would synthesize any of the standard amino acids from each starting material. You may use any necessary reagents.
(b)
Show how you would use the Strecker synthesis to make tryptophan. What stereochemistry would you expect in your synthetic product?