Reactions of Amino Acids

The conversion of alanine to its derivatives involves specific organic reactions, such as acylation or alkylation. For N-benzyloxycarbonyl alanine, the reaction typically involves the introduction of the benzyloxycarbonyl group through coupling reactions, while tert-butyloxycarbonyl alanine is formed using the Boc group, which is often introduced via a reaction with di-tert-butyl dicarbonate. Understanding these reactions is essential for predicting the structures of the final products.