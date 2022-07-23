Textbook Question
Suggest how you would separate the free L-amino acid from its acylated D enantiomer in Figure 24-5.
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Suggest how you would separate the free L-amino acid from its acylated D enantiomer in Figure 24-5.
Show how you would use a Strecker synthesis to make
(b) valine.
Use resonance forms to show delocalization of the negative charge in the Ruhemann's purple anion.
Draw the structure of the phenylthiohydantoin derivatives of
(a) alanine.
Give equations for the formation and hydrogenolysis of N-benzyloxycarbonyl methionine.
Show how you would use a Strecker synthesis to make
(c) aspartic acid.