Use your results from Problem 3-27 to complete the following table. Each entry shows the positions of two groups arranged as shown. For example, two groups that are trans on adjacent carbons (trans-1,2) must be both equatorial (e,e) or both axial (a,a).
a. Draw both chair conformations of cis-1,4-dimethylcyclohexane, and determine which conformer is more stable.
b. Repeat for the trans isomer.
c. Predict which isomer (cis or trans) is more stable.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
Key Concepts
Chair Conformation
Axial and Equatorial Positions
Cis-Trans Isomerism
Name the following compounds. Remember that two up bonds are cis; two down bonds are cis; one up bond and one down bond are trans.
(e)
(f)
Draw the most stable conformation of
c. cis-1-tert-butyl-4-isopropylcyclohexane.
Draw the two chair conformations of each of the following substituted cyclohexanes. In each case, label the more stable conformation.]
c. cis-1-ethyl-4-isopropylcyclohexane
d. trans-1-ethyl-4-methylcyclohexane
Draw the two chair conformations of each of the following substituted cyclohexanes. In each case, label the more stable conformation.
a. cis-1-ethyl-2-methylcyclohexane
b. trans-1,2-diethylcyclohexane
Name the following compounds. Remember that two up bonds are cis; two down bonds are cis; one up bond and one down bond are trans.
(c)
(d)