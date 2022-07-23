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Ch.3 - Structure and Stereochemistry of Alkanes
Wade - Organic Chemistry 9th Edition
Wade9th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213728Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksWade 9th EditionCh.3 - Structure and Stereochemistry of AlkanesProblem 28
Chapter 3, Problem 28

Use your results from Problem 3-27 to complete the following table. Each entry shows the positions of two groups arranged as shown. For example, two groups that are trans on adjacent carbons (trans-1,2) must be both equatorial (e,e) or both axial (a,a).

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of stereochemistry and conformational analysis, focusing on the terms 'axial' and 'equatorial' positions in cyclohexane rings.
Recall that in cyclohexane, substituents can be positioned either axially (parallel to the axis of the ring) or equatorially (around the equator of the ring). This affects the stability of the molecule.
Consider the stereochemical relationship between substituents on adjacent carbons. For trans-1,2 substituents, both groups must be in the same type of position (either both axial or both equatorial) to maintain the trans configuration.
Apply the same logic to other configurations such as cis-1,2, trans-1,3, and cis-1,3, considering how the positions (axial/equatorial) affect the stereochemistry and stability of the molecule.
Use your understanding of these principles to fill in the table, ensuring that each pair of substituents is correctly assigned to either axial or equatorial positions based on their stereochemical relationship.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Cis-Trans Isomerism

Cis-trans isomerism refers to the arrangement of substituents around a double bond or a ring structure. In cis isomers, substituents are on the same side, while in trans isomers, they are on opposite sides. This concept is crucial for understanding how the spatial arrangement affects the stability and properties of molecules, particularly in cyclohexane chair conformations.
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Is the following cyclohexane cis or trans?

Cyclohexane Chair Conformation

Cyclohexane can adopt a chair conformation, which is the most stable due to minimized steric strain. In this conformation, substituents can occupy axial or equatorial positions. Axial positions are perpendicular to the ring plane, while equatorial positions are parallel, affecting the molecule's stability and reactivity. Understanding this helps in predicting the preferred arrangement of groups in cis-trans isomers.
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What is a chair conformation?

Axial and Equatorial Positions

In cyclohexane chair conformations, substituents can be axial (pointing up or down from the ring) or equatorial (extending outward from the ring plane). Equatorial positions are generally more stable due to less steric hindrance. Recognizing these positions is essential for determining the most stable configuration of substituents, especially in trans-1,2 arrangements where both groups must be either axial or equatorial.
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Equatorial Preference
Related Practice
Textbook Question

a. Draw both chair conformations of cis-1,4-dimethylcyclohexane, and determine which conformer is more stable.

b. Repeat for the trans isomer.

c. Predict which isomer (cis or trans) is more stable.

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Textbook Question

Name the following compounds. Remember that two up bonds are cis; two down bonds are cis; one up bond and one down bond are trans.

(e)

(f)

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Textbook Question

Draw the most stable conformation of

a. cis-1-tert-butyl-3-ethylcyclohexane.

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Textbook Question

Draw the two chair conformations of each of the following substituted cyclohexanes. In each case, label the more stable conformation.]

c. cis-1-ethyl-4-isopropylcyclohexane

d. trans-1-ethyl-4-methylcyclohexane

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Textbook Question

Draw the two chair conformations of each of the following substituted cyclohexanes. In each case, label the more stable conformation.

a. cis-1-ethyl-2-methylcyclohexane

b. trans-1,2-diethylcyclohexane

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Textbook Question

Name the following compounds. Remember that two up bonds are cis; two down bonds are cis; one up bond and one down bond are trans.

(c)

(d)

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