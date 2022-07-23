a. Draw both chair conformations of cis-1,4-dimethylcyclohexane, and determine which conformer is more stable.
b. Repeat for the trans isomer.
c. Predict which isomer (cis or trans) is more stable.
a. Draw both chair conformations of cis-1,4-dimethylcyclohexane, and determine which conformer is more stable.
b. Repeat for the trans isomer.
c. Predict which isomer (cis or trans) is more stable.
Name the following compounds. Remember that two up bonds are cis; two down bonds are cis; one up bond and one down bond are trans.
(e)
(f)
Draw the most stable conformation of
a. cis-1-tert-butyl-3-ethylcyclohexane.
Draw the two chair conformations of each of the following substituted cyclohexanes. In each case, label the more stable conformation.]
c. cis-1-ethyl-4-isopropylcyclohexane
d. trans-1-ethyl-4-methylcyclohexane
Draw the two chair conformations of each of the following substituted cyclohexanes. In each case, label the more stable conformation.
a. cis-1-ethyl-2-methylcyclohexane
b. trans-1,2-diethylcyclohexane
Name the following compounds. Remember that two up bonds are cis; two down bonds are cis; one up bond and one down bond are trans.
(c)
(d)