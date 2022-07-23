Draw the most stable conformation of
b. trans-1-tert-butyl-2-methylcyclohexane.
Draw the most stable conformation of
b. trans-1-tert-butyl-2-methylcyclohexane.
Draw the most stable conformation of
c. trans-1-tert-butyl-3-(1,1-dimethylpropyl)cyclohexane.
Use your results from Problem 3-27 to complete the following table. Each entry shows the positions of two groups arranged as shown. For example, two groups that are trans on adjacent carbons (trans-1,2) must be both equatorial (e,e) or both axial (a,a).
Draw the two chair conformations of each of the following substituted cyclohexanes. In each case, label the more stable conformation.]
c. cis-1-ethyl-4-isopropylcyclohexane
d. trans-1-ethyl-4-methylcyclohexane
Draw the two chair conformations of each of the following substituted cyclohexanes. In each case, label the more stable conformation.
a. cis-1-ethyl-2-methylcyclohexane
b. trans-1,2-diethylcyclohexane
Name the following compounds.
(a)
(b)