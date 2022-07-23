Textbook Question
Name the following compounds.
(c)
(d)
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Name the following compounds.
(c)
(d)
Draw the most stable conformation of
c. trans-1-tert-butyl-3-(1,1-dimethylpropyl)cyclohexane.
Draw the most stable conformation of
a. cis-1-tert-butyl-3-ethylcyclohexane.
Draw the two chair conformations of each of the following substituted cyclohexanes. In each case, label the more stable conformation.]
c. cis-1-ethyl-4-isopropylcyclohexane
d. trans-1-ethyl-4-methylcyclohexane
Draw the two chair conformations of each of the following substituted cyclohexanes. In each case, label the more stable conformation.
a. cis-1-ethyl-2-methylcyclohexane
b. trans-1,2-diethylcyclohexane
Name the following compounds.
(a)
(b)