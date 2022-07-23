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Ch.3 - Structure and Stereochemistry of Alkanes
Wade - Organic Chemistry 9th Edition
Wade9th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213728Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksWade 9th EditionCh.3 - Structure and Stereochemistry of AlkanesProblem 30b
Chapter 3, Problem 30b

Draw the most stable conformation of
b. trans-1-tert-butyl-2-methylcyclohexane.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the cyclohexane ring and the substituents: In this problem, we have a cyclohexane ring with a tert-butyl group and a methyl group attached at the 1 and 2 positions, respectively.
Understand the 'trans' configuration: The 'trans' configuration means that the two substituents are on opposite sides of the cyclohexane ring. One will be axial and the other equatorial.
Draw the chair conformation of cyclohexane: Cyclohexane can adopt a chair conformation, which is the most stable due to minimized steric strain. Draw the chair structure with alternating axial and equatorial positions.
Place the tert-butyl group: The tert-butyl group is bulky, so it should be placed in the equatorial position to minimize steric hindrance. Choose one carbon (C1) and place the tert-butyl group equatorially.
Place the methyl group: Since the configuration is 'trans', the methyl group should be placed on the opposite side of the ring from the tert-butyl group. If the tert-butyl is equatorial, the methyl group should be axial on the adjacent carbon (C2).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Cyclohexane Conformations

Cyclohexane can adopt several conformations, with the chair conformation being the most stable due to minimized steric strain and torsional strain. Understanding the chair conformation is crucial for determining the stability of substituted cyclohexanes, as it allows for the analysis of axial and equatorial positions of substituents.
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Understanding what a conformer is.

Axial and Equatorial Positions

In the chair conformation of cyclohexane, substituents can occupy axial or equatorial positions. Axial positions are parallel to the axis of the ring, while equatorial positions extend outward. Equatorial positions are generally more stable for bulky groups due to reduced steric hindrance, which is essential for determining the most stable conformation of substituted cyclohexanes.
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Equatorial Preference

Trans Configuration

The trans configuration in cyclohexane refers to substituents being on opposite sides of the ring. For trans-1-tert-butyl-2-methylcyclohexane, this means the tert-butyl and methyl groups are positioned across from each other. Understanding this configuration helps in correctly placing substituents in the chair conformation to achieve the most stable arrangement.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Name the following compounds.

(c)

(d)

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Textbook Question

Draw the most stable conformation of

c. trans-1-tert-butyl-3-(1,1-dimethylpropyl)cyclohexane.

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Textbook Question

Draw the most stable conformation of

a. cis-1-tert-butyl-3-ethylcyclohexane.

1448
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Textbook Question

Draw the two chair conformations of each of the following substituted cyclohexanes. In each case, label the more stable conformation.]

c. cis-1-ethyl-4-isopropylcyclohexane

d. trans-1-ethyl-4-methylcyclohexane

846
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Textbook Question

Draw the two chair conformations of each of the following substituted cyclohexanes. In each case, label the more stable conformation.

a. cis-1-ethyl-2-methylcyclohexane

b. trans-1,2-diethylcyclohexane

2514
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Textbook Question

Name the following compounds.

(a)

(b)

1471
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