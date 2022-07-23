The following names are all incorrect or incomplete, but they represent real structures. Draw each structure and name it correctly.
a. 2-ethylpentane
b. 3-isopropylhexane
The following names are all incorrect or incomplete, but they represent real structures. Draw each structure and name it correctly.
a. 2-ethylpentane
b. 3-isopropylhexane
In each pair of compounds, which compound has the higher boiling point? Explain your reasoning.
c. 2,2,5-trimethylhexane or nonane
The following names are all incorrect or incomplete, but they represent real structures. Draw each structure and name it correctly.
e. 2-cyclohexylbutane
f. 2,3-diethylcyclopentane
In each pair of compounds, which compound has the higher boiling point? Explain your reasoning.
b. nonane or 2-methylheptane
The following names are all incorrect or incomplete, but they represent real structures. Draw each structure and name it correctly.
c. 5-chloro-4-methylhexane
d. 2-dimethylbutane
There are eight different five-carbon alkyl groups.
a. Draw them.
b. Give them systematic names.