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Ch.3 - Structure and Stereochemistry of Alkanes
Wade - Organic Chemistry 9th Edition
Wade9th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213728Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksWade 9th EditionCh.3 - Structure and Stereochemistry of AlkanesProblem 42b
Chapter 3, Problem 42b

In each pair of compounds, which compound has the higher boiling point? Explain your reasoning.
b. nonane or 2-methylheptane

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1
Identify the structural differences between nonane and 2-methylheptane. Nonane is a straight-chain alkane with nine carbon atoms, while 2-methylheptane is a branched alkane with a total of eight carbon atoms and one methyl group attached to the second carbon.
Understand the concept of boiling point in relation to molecular structure. Boiling point is influenced by intermolecular forces, primarily van der Waals forces in alkanes. The strength of these forces is affected by the surface area of the molecule and the ability to pack closely together.
Consider the impact of molecular branching on boiling point. Straight-chain alkanes like nonane have a larger surface area and can pack more efficiently, leading to stronger van der Waals forces compared to branched alkanes like 2-methylheptane.
Evaluate the molecular weight and size. Both compounds have similar molecular weights, but the linear structure of nonane allows for more effective intermolecular interactions than the branched structure of 2-methylheptane.
Conclude that nonane, with its straight-chain structure, will have a higher boiling point than 2-methylheptane due to stronger van der Waals forces resulting from its larger surface area and better packing efficiency.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Boiling Point

The boiling point of a compound is the temperature at which its vapor pressure equals the atmospheric pressure, causing it to transition from liquid to gas. It is influenced by molecular weight, intermolecular forces, and molecular structure. Stronger intermolecular forces, such as hydrogen bonding or van der Waals forces, typically result in higher boiling points.
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Intermolecular Forces

Intermolecular forces are the forces that hold molecules together, affecting physical properties like boiling points. In hydrocarbons, van der Waals forces (dispersion forces) are predominant. Linear molecules, like nonane, have more surface area for these forces to act upon compared to branched molecules like 2-methylheptane, often resulting in higher boiling points for linear structures.
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Molecular Structure

Molecular structure refers to the arrangement of atoms within a molecule, impacting its physical properties. Linear molecules, such as nonane, tend to have higher boiling points than their branched counterparts, like 2-methylheptane, due to increased surface area allowing stronger van der Waals interactions. Branching reduces these interactions, often lowering the boiling point.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

There are eight different five-carbon alkyl groups.

c. In each case, label the degree of substitution (primary, secondary, or tertiary) of the head carbon atom bonded to the main chain.

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Textbook Question

In each pair of compounds, which compound has the higher boiling point? Explain your reasoning.

c. 2,2,5-trimethylhexane or nonane

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Textbook Question

The following names are all incorrect or incomplete, but they represent real structures. Draw each structure and name it correctly.

e. 2-cyclohexylbutane

f. 2,3-diethylcyclopentane

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Textbook Question

The following names are all incorrect or incomplete, but they represent real structures. Draw each structure and name it correctly.

c. 5-chloro-4-methylhexane

d. 2-dimethylbutane

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Textbook Question

In each pair of compounds, which compound has the higher boiling point? Explain your reasoning.

a. octane or 2,2,3-trimethylpentane

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Textbook Question

There are eight different five-carbon alkyl groups.

a. Draw them.

b. Give them systematic names.

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