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Ch.3 - Structure and Stereochemistry of Alkanes
Wade - Organic Chemistry 9th Edition
Wade9th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213728Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksWade 9th EditionCh.3 - Structure and Stereochemistry of AlkanesProblem 41c,d
Chapter 3, Problem 41c,d

The following names are all incorrect or incomplete, but they represent real structures. Draw each structure and name it correctly.
c. 5-chloro-4-methylhexane
d. 2-dimethylbutane

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Analyze the name '5-chloro-4-methylhexane'. The name suggests a hexane backbone, which means the longest carbon chain should have 6 carbons. The substituents are a chlorine atom at the 5th carbon and a methyl group at the 4th carbon.
Step 2: Draw the structure based on the name '5-chloro-4-methylhexane'. Start by drawing a straight chain of 6 carbon atoms. Then, add a chlorine atom to the 5th carbon and a methyl group to the 4th carbon.
Step 3: Check the numbering of the carbon chain to ensure the substituents are on the lowest possible numbers. If the numbering can be improved, adjust the structure accordingly. The correct name should reflect the lowest numbering for substituents.
Step 4: Analyze the name '2-dimethylbutane'. The name suggests a butane backbone, which means the longest carbon chain should have 4 carbons. The term 'dimethyl' indicates two methyl groups attached to the second carbon.
Step 5: Draw the structure based on the name '2-dimethylbutane'. Start by drawing a straight chain of 4 carbon atoms. Then, add two methyl groups to the second carbon. Verify the numbering and adjust if necessary to ensure the correct IUPAC name reflects the lowest numbering for substituents.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

IUPAC Nomenclature

IUPAC nomenclature is a standardized system for naming chemical compounds. It involves identifying the longest carbon chain, numbering the chain to give substituents the lowest possible numbers, and naming substituents as prefixes. Correct application of these rules ensures clarity and consistency in chemical communication.
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Structural Isomers

Structural isomers are compounds with the same molecular formula but different structural arrangements of atoms. Understanding isomerism is crucial for correctly naming compounds, as different structures can lead to different names and properties. Identifying isomers involves analyzing the connectivity of atoms within the molecule.
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Substituent Positioning

Substituent positioning refers to the location of groups attached to the main carbon chain in a molecule. Correctly identifying and numbering these positions is essential for accurate naming. The goal is to assign the lowest possible numbers to substituents, following the IUPAC rules, to ensure the name reflects the true structure.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

The following names are all incorrect or incomplete, but they represent real structures. Draw each structure and name it correctly.

a. 2-ethylpentane

b. 3-isopropylhexane

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Textbook Question

Construct a graph, similar to Figure 3-11, of the torsional energy of 3-methylpentane along the C2―C3 bond.

e. Indicate which conformations are the most stable (lowest energy) and the least stable (highest energy).

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Textbook Question

The following names are all incorrect or incomplete, but they represent real structures. Draw each structure and name it correctly.

e. 2-cyclohexylbutane

f. 2,3-diethylcyclopentane

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Textbook Question

In each pair of compounds, which compound has the higher boiling point? Explain your reasoning.

b. nonane or 2-methylheptane

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Textbook Question

In each pair of compounds, which compound has the higher boiling point? Explain your reasoning.

a. octane or 2,2,3-trimethylpentane

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Textbook Question

Construct a graph, similar to Figure 3-11, of the torsional energy of 3-methylpentane along the C2―C3 bond.

c. Begin your graph at the 0° dihedral angle and begin to turn the front carbon.

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