Use a Newman projection about the indicated bond to draw the most stable conformer for each compound.
a. 3-methylpentane about the C2―C3 bond
Use a Newman projection about the indicated bond to draw the most stable conformer for each compound.
a. 3-methylpentane about the C2―C3 bond
There are eight different five-carbon alkyl groups.
c. In each case, label the degree of substitution (primary, secondary, or tertiary) of the head carbon atom bonded to the main chain.
The following names are all incorrect or incomplete, but they represent real structures. Draw each structure and name it correctly.
e. 2-cyclohexylbutane
f. 2,3-diethylcyclopentane
In each pair of compounds, which compound has the higher boiling point? Explain your reasoning.
b. nonane or 2-methylheptane
In each pair of compounds, which compound has the higher boiling point? Explain your reasoning.
a. octane or 2,2,3-trimethylpentane
There are eight different five-carbon alkyl groups.
a. Draw them.
b. Give them systematic names.