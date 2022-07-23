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Ch.3 - Structure and Stereochemistry of Alkanes
Wade - Organic Chemistry 9th Edition
Wade9th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213728Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksWade 9th EditionCh.3 - Structure and Stereochemistry of AlkanesProblem 42c
Chapter 3, Problem 42c

In each pair of compounds, which compound has the higher boiling point? Explain your reasoning.
c. 2,2,5-trimethylhexane or nonane

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of boiling point. Boiling point is the temperature at which a substance transitions from a liquid to a gas. It is influenced by intermolecular forces; stronger forces result in higher boiling points.
Step 2: Identify the types of intermolecular forces present in the compounds. Both 2,2,5-trimethylhexane and nonane are alkanes, which primarily exhibit van der Waals forces (London dispersion forces).
Step 3: Consider the molecular structure and size. Nonane (C₉H₂₀) is a straight-chain alkane, while 2,2,5-trimethylhexane (C₉H₂₀) is a branched alkane. Straight-chain alkanes generally have stronger dispersion forces due to greater surface area contact compared to branched alkanes.
Step 4: Compare the molecular weight and surface area. Both compounds have the same molecular formula, C₉H₂₀, indicating identical molecular weights. However, nonane's linear structure allows for more effective intermolecular interactions than the branched structure of 2,2,5-trimethylhexane.
Step 5: Conclude which compound has the higher boiling point. Based on the analysis, nonane, with its straight-chain structure, is expected to have a higher boiling point than 2,2,5-trimethylhexane due to stronger van der Waals forces.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Boiling Point

The boiling point of a compound is the temperature at which its vapor pressure equals the atmospheric pressure, causing it to transition from liquid to gas. It is influenced by molecular weight, intermolecular forces, and molecular structure. Stronger intermolecular forces, such as hydrogen bonding or van der Waals forces, typically result in higher boiling points.
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Intermolecular Forces

Intermolecular forces are the forces that hold molecules together, affecting physical properties like boiling points. In hydrocarbons, van der Waals forces (dispersion forces) are predominant. Larger molecules with greater surface area generally exhibit stronger van der Waals forces, leading to higher boiling points compared to smaller or more compact molecules.
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Molecular Structure and Branching

The structure of a molecule, including its branching, significantly impacts its boiling point. Linear molecules, like nonane, have more surface area for intermolecular interactions compared to branched molecules like 2,2,5-trimethylhexane. Branching reduces surface contact between molecules, weakening van der Waals forces and typically resulting in lower boiling points.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Use a Newman projection about the indicated bond to draw the most stable conformer for each compound.

a. 3-methylpentane about the C2―C3 bond

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Textbook Question

There are eight different five-carbon alkyl groups.

c. In each case, label the degree of substitution (primary, secondary, or tertiary) of the head carbon atom bonded to the main chain.

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Textbook Question

The following names are all incorrect or incomplete, but they represent real structures. Draw each structure and name it correctly.

e. 2-cyclohexylbutane

f. 2,3-diethylcyclopentane

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Textbook Question

In each pair of compounds, which compound has the higher boiling point? Explain your reasoning.

b. nonane or 2-methylheptane

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Textbook Question

In each pair of compounds, which compound has the higher boiling point? Explain your reasoning.

a. octane or 2,2,3-trimethylpentane

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Textbook Question

There are eight different five-carbon alkyl groups.

a. Draw them.

b. Give them systematic names.

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