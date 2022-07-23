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Ch.3 - Structure and Stereochemistry of Alkanes
Wade - Organic Chemistry 9th Edition
Wade9th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213728Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksWade 9th EditionCh.3 - Structure and Stereochemistry of AlkanesProblem 41e,f
Chapter 3, Problem 41e,f

The following names are all incorrect or incomplete, but they represent real structures. Draw each structure and name it correctly.
e. 2-cyclohexylbutane
f. 2,3-diethylcyclopentane

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the naming conventions for cycloalkanes. Cycloalkanes are named by identifying the ring size and then adding substituents as prefixes with their position numbers.
Step 2: For 2-cyclohexylbutane, recognize that the name suggests a cyclohexyl group attached to a butane chain. However, the name is incomplete because it does not specify the position of the cyclohexyl group on the butane chain.
Step 3: Draw the structure for 2-cyclohexylbutane. Start with a butane chain (CH₃-CH₂-CH₂-CH₃) and attach a cyclohexyl group (a six-membered ring) to the second carbon of the butane chain.
Step 4: Correct the name for 2-cyclohexylbutane. The correct name should reflect the position of the cyclohexyl group on the butane chain, ensuring the longest carbon chain is identified and numbered correctly.
Step 5: For 2,3-diethylcyclopentane, recognize that the name suggests two ethyl groups attached to a cyclopentane ring. However, the name is incorrect because it does not follow the proper numbering system for substituents on a cycloalkane ring. Draw the structure with ethyl groups on the second and third carbons of the cyclopentane ring, then rename it using the lowest possible numbers for substituents.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

IUPAC Nomenclature

IUPAC nomenclature is a systematic method of naming organic chemical compounds as recommended by the International Union of Pure and Applied Chemistry. It provides a standardized way to name chemical compounds, ensuring that each name is unique and descriptive of the compound's structure. Understanding IUPAC rules is essential for correctly naming and interpreting the names of organic molecules.
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Cycloalkane Structure

Cycloalkanes are types of hydrocarbons that contain carbon atoms arranged in a ring structure, with the general formula CnH2n. They are saturated, meaning they have single bonds only. Recognizing the structure of cycloalkanes is crucial for understanding how substituents are attached and how to correctly name compounds with cyclic components.
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Substituent Positioning

In organic chemistry, the position of substituents on a carbon chain or ring is indicated by numbers, which are assigned based on the lowest possible locants rule. This ensures clarity in the structure's description. Correctly identifying and numbering substituents is vital for accurate naming and understanding of molecular structures, especially in complex molecules.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

The following names are all incorrect or incomplete, but they represent real structures. Draw each structure and name it correctly.

a. 2-ethylpentane

b. 3-isopropylhexane

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Textbook Question

Construct a graph, similar to Figure 3-11, of the torsional energy of 3-methylpentane along the C2―C3 bond.

e. Indicate which conformations are the most stable (lowest energy) and the least stable (highest energy).

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Textbook Question

In each pair of compounds, which compound has the higher boiling point? Explain your reasoning.

c. 2,2,5-trimethylhexane or nonane

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Textbook Question

In each pair of compounds, which compound has the higher boiling point? Explain your reasoning.

b. nonane or 2-methylheptane

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Textbook Question

The following names are all incorrect or incomplete, but they represent real structures. Draw each structure and name it correctly.

c. 5-chloro-4-methylhexane

d. 2-dimethylbutane

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Textbook Question

In each pair of compounds, which compound has the higher boiling point? Explain your reasoning.

a. octane or 2,2,3-trimethylpentane

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