The following names are all incorrect or incomplete, but they represent real structures. Draw each structure and name it correctly.
a. 2-ethylpentane
b. 3-isopropylhexane
The following names are all incorrect or incomplete, but they represent real structures. Draw each structure and name it correctly.
a. 2-ethylpentane
b. 3-isopropylhexane
Construct a graph, similar to Figure 3-11, of the torsional energy of 3-methylpentane along the C2―C3 bond.
e. Indicate which conformations are the most stable (lowest energy) and the least stable (highest energy).
In each pair of compounds, which compound has the higher boiling point? Explain your reasoning.
c. 2,2,5-trimethylhexane or nonane
In each pair of compounds, which compound has the higher boiling point? Explain your reasoning.
b. nonane or 2-methylheptane
The following names are all incorrect or incomplete, but they represent real structures. Draw each structure and name it correctly.
c. 5-chloro-4-methylhexane
d. 2-dimethylbutane
In each pair of compounds, which compound has the higher boiling point? Explain your reasoning.
a. octane or 2,2,3-trimethylpentane