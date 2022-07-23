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Ch.3 - Structure and Stereochemistry of Alkanes
Wade - Organic Chemistry 9th Edition
Wade9th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213728Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksWade 9th EditionCh.3 - Structure and Stereochemistry of AlkanesProblem 44a
Chapter 3, Problem 44a

Use a Newman projection about the indicated bond to draw the most stable conformer for each compound.
a. 3-methylpentane about the C2―C3 bond

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1
Identify the structure of 3-methylpentane. It is a branched alkane with a methyl group attached to the third carbon of a pentane chain.
Draw the skeletal structure of 3-methylpentane, focusing on the C2―C3 bond. The carbon atoms are numbered from the end closest to the branch, so C2 is the second carbon in the chain, and C3 is the third.
Visualize the Newman projection by looking down the C2―C3 bond. In a Newman projection, the front carbon (C2) is represented by a dot, and the back carbon (C3) is represented by a circle.
Arrange the substituents around the C2 and C3 carbons. For C2, you have a hydrogen, a methyl group, and the rest of the pentane chain. For C3, you have two hydrogens and the methyl group from the branch.
Determine the most stable conformer by rotating the groups around the C2―C3 bond to minimize steric hindrance. Typically, staggered conformations are more stable than eclipsed ones. Position the largest groups (methyl groups) as far apart as possible to achieve the most stable staggered conformation.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Newman Projection

A Newman projection is a method used in organic chemistry to visualize the conformation of a molecule from a specific viewpoint, typically along a carbon-carbon bond axis. It helps in understanding the spatial arrangement of atoms and the steric interactions that influence molecular stability.
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Introduction to Drawing Newman Projections

Conformational Analysis

Conformational analysis involves studying the different spatial arrangements of atoms in a molecule that result from rotation around single bonds. It is crucial for determining the most stable conformer, which minimizes steric hindrance and torsional strain, often leading to the lowest energy state.
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Understanding what a conformer is.

Steric Hindrance

Steric hindrance refers to the repulsion between atoms or groups of atoms due to their size and spatial arrangement, affecting molecular stability. In conformational analysis, minimizing steric hindrance is key to identifying the most stable conformer, as larger groups prefer positions that reduce crowding.
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Understanding steric effects.
Related Practice
Textbook Question

There are eight different five-carbon alkyl groups.

c. In each case, label the degree of substitution (primary, secondary, or tertiary) of the head carbon atom bonded to the main chain.

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Textbook Question

In each pair of compounds, which compound has the higher boiling point? Explain your reasoning.

c. 2,2,5-trimethylhexane or nonane

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Textbook Question

Use a Newman projection about the indicated bond to draw the most stable conformer for each compound.

b. 3,3-dimethylhexane about the C3―C4 bond

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Textbook Question

a. Draw the two chair conformations of cis-1,3-dimethylcyclohexane, and label all the positions as axial or equatorial.

b. Label the higher-energy conformation and the lower-energy conformation.

c. The energy difference in these two conformations has been measured to be about 23 kJ (5.4 kcal) per mole. How much of this energy difference is due to the torsional energy of gauche relationships?

d. How much energy is due to the additional steric strain of the 1,3-diaxial interaction?

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Textbook Question

There are eight different five-carbon alkyl groups.

a. Draw them.

b. Give them systematic names.

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Textbook Question

Draw the two chair conformations of each compound, and label the substituents as axial and equatorial. In each case, determine which conformation is more stable.

a. cis-1-ethyl-2-isopropylcyclohexane

b. trans-1-ethyl-2-isopropylcyclohexane

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