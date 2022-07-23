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Ch.3 - Structure and Stereochemistry of Alkanes
Wade - Organic Chemistry 9th Edition
Wade9th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213728Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksWade 9th EditionCh.3 - Structure and Stereochemistry of AlkanesProblem 43c
Chapter 3, Problem 43c

There are eight different five-carbon alkyl groups.
c. In each case, label the degree of substitution (primary, secondary, or tertiary) of the head carbon atom bonded to the main chain.

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Identify the eight different five-carbon alkyl groups. These include n-pentyl, isopentyl, neopentyl, sec-pentyl, tert-pentyl, and others.
For each alkyl group, determine the 'head' carbon atom. This is the carbon atom that is directly bonded to the main chain.
Examine the number of carbon atoms directly attached to the head carbon atom to determine its degree of substitution.
Label the head carbon as primary (1°) if it is bonded to only one other carbon atom, secondary (2°) if it is bonded to two other carbon atoms, or tertiary (3°) if it is bonded to three other carbon atoms.
Repeat the process for each of the eight alkyl groups, ensuring that each head carbon is correctly labeled according to its degree of substitution.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Alkyl Groups

Alkyl groups are hydrocarbon chains that are derived from alkanes by removing one hydrogen atom, allowing them to attach to other molecules. In the context of five-carbon alkyl groups, these are variations of the pentane structure, where the carbon chain can be linear or branched, resulting in different isomers.
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Degree of Substitution

The degree of substitution refers to the number of carbon atoms directly attached to a particular carbon atom in a molecule. A primary carbon is bonded to one other carbon, a secondary carbon to two, and a tertiary carbon to three. This classification helps in understanding the reactivity and properties of the carbon atom in organic compounds.
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Isomerism in Alkanes

Isomerism in alkanes occurs when compounds have the same molecular formula but different structural arrangements. For five-carbon alkanes, isomers can be straight-chain or branched, leading to variations in physical and chemical properties. Understanding isomerism is crucial for identifying and naming different alkyl groups.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Use a Newman projection about the indicated bond to draw the most stable conformer for each compound.

a. 3-methylpentane about the C2―C3 bond

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Textbook Question

In each pair of compounds, which compound has the higher boiling point? Explain your reasoning.

c. 2,2,5-trimethylhexane or nonane

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Textbook Question

In each pair of compounds, which compound has the higher boiling point? Explain your reasoning.

b. nonane or 2-methylheptane

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Textbook Question

Use a Newman projection about the indicated bond to draw the most stable conformer for each compound.

b. 3,3-dimethylhexane about the C3―C4 bond

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Textbook Question

a. Draw the two chair conformations of cis-1,3-dimethylcyclohexane, and label all the positions as axial or equatorial.

b. Label the higher-energy conformation and the lower-energy conformation.

c. The energy difference in these two conformations has been measured to be about 23 kJ (5.4 kcal) per mole. How much of this energy difference is due to the torsional energy of gauche relationships?

d. How much energy is due to the additional steric strain of the 1,3-diaxial interaction?

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Textbook Question

There are eight different five-carbon alkyl groups.

a. Draw them.

b. Give them systematic names.

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