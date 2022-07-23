Using the BDEs in Table 4-2 (page 167),
(c) Suggest two reasons why iodine does not react well with methane.
Using the BDEs in Table 4-2 (page 167),
(c) Suggest two reasons why iodine does not react well with methane.
a. Using the BDEs in Table 4-2 (page 167), compute the value of ΔH° for each step in the iodination of methane.
b. Compute the overall value of ΔH° for iodination.
The bromination of methane proceeds through the following steps:
a. Draw a complete reaction-energy diagram for this reaction.
b. Label the rate-limiting step.
Draw a reaction-energy diagram for the following reaction:
•CH3 + Cl2 → CH3Cl + Cl•
The activation energy is 4 kJ/mol (1 kcal/mol), and the overall ΔH° for the reaction is –110 kJ/mol (–27 kcal/mol).
•CH3 + Cl2 → CH3Cl + Cl•
The activation energy is 4 kJ/mol (1 kcal/mol), and the overall ΔH° for the reaction is –110 kJ/mol (–27 kcal/mol).
b. Give the equation for the reverse reaction.
c. What is the activation energy for the reverse reaction?
What would be the product ratio in the chlorination of propane if all the hydrogens were abstracted at equal rates?