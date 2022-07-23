Using the BDEs in Table 4-2 (page 167),
(c) Suggest two reasons why iodine does not react well with methane.
Using the BDEs in Table 4-2 (page 167),
(c) Suggest two reasons why iodine does not react well with methane.
The bromination of methane proceeds through the following steps:
d. Compute the overall value of ΔH° for the bromination
a. Using the BDEs in Table 4-2 (page 167), compute the value of ΔH° for each step in the iodination of methane.
b. Compute the overall value of ΔH° for iodination.
•CH3 + HCl → CH4 + Cl•
b. What is the activation energy for this reverse reaction?
c. What is the heat of reaction (ΔH°) for this reverse reaction?
Draw a reaction-energy diagram for the following reaction:
•CH3 + Cl2 → CH3Cl + Cl•
The activation energy is 4 kJ/mol (1 kcal/mol), and the overall ΔH° for the reaction is –110 kJ/mol (–27 kcal/mol).
•CH3 + Cl2 → CH3Cl + Cl•
The activation energy is 4 kJ/mol (1 kcal/mol), and the overall ΔH° for the reaction is –110 kJ/mol (–27 kcal/mol).
b. Give the equation for the reverse reaction.
c. What is the activation energy for the reverse reaction?