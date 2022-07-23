A chiral sample gives a rotation that is close to 180°. How can one tell whether this rotation is +180° or -180°?
Write structural formulas for the following compounds (includes both old- and new-style names).(j) vinylacetylene(k) (S)-3-methyl-1-penten-4-yne
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Key Concepts
Structural Formulas
Nomenclature in Organic Chemistry
Stereochemistry
In Problem 5-3, you drew the enantiomers for a number of chiral compounds. Now go back and designate each asymmetric carbon atom as either (R) or (S).
(c)
(d) 1-bromo-2-methylbutane
In Problem 5-3, you drew the enantiomers for a number of chiral compounds. Now go back and designate each asymmetric carbon atom as either (R) or (S).
(e) chlorocyclohexane
(f) cis-1,2-dichlorocyclobutane
A solution of 2.0 g of (+)-glyceraldehyde, HOCH2CHOHCHO, in 10.0 mL of water was placed in a 100-mm cell. Using the sodium D line, a rotation of +1.74° was found at 25 °C. Determine the specific rotation of (+)-glyceraldehyde
If you had the two enantiomers of carvone in unmarked bottles, could you use just your nose and a polarimeter to determine
a. whether it is the (+) or (−) enantiomer that smells like spearmint
b. whether it is the (R) or (S) enantiomer that smells like spearmint?
c. With the information given in the drawings of carvone above, what can you add to your answers to (a) and (b)?
A solution of 0.50 g of (−)-epinephrine (see Figure 5-16) dissolved in 10.0 mL of dilute aqueous HCl was placed in a 20-cm polarimeter tube. Using the sodium D line, the rotation was found to be −5.1° at 25 °C. Determine the specific rotation of epinephrine.
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