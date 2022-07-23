Give the systematic (IUPAC) names of the following alkenes.
(d)
(e)
Give the systematic (IUPAC) names of the following alkenes.
(d)
(e)
The following names are all incorrect. Draw the structure represented by the incorrect name (or a consistent structure if the name is ambiguous), and give your drawing the correct name.
a. cis-dimethylpent-2-ene
b. 3-vinylhex-4-ene
For each reaction, decide whether substitution or elimination (or both) is possible, and predict the products you expect. Label the major products.
b. 1-bromo-1-methylcyclohexane + triethylamine(Et3N:)
Give the systematic (IUPAC) names of the following alkenes.
(f)
(g)
1. Determine which of the following compounds show cis-trans isomerism.
2. Draw and name the cis and trans (or Z and E) isomers of those that do.
e. 2,3-dimethylpent-2-ene
f. 3,4-dibromocyclopentene
1. Determine which of the following compounds show cis-trans isomerism.
2. Draw and name the cis and trans (or Z and E) isomers of those that do.
a. hex-3-ene
b.buta-1,3-diene